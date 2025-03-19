FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 recap - Who is the serial killer targeting men at nightclubs?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15, titled Four Bodies, aired on March 18, 2025. The show debuted in January 2020 as the first spin-off of the hit procedural FBI. It focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, a specialized unit that hunts down the country’s most dangerous criminals. Initially led by Jess LaCroix and now by Remy Scott, the team travels across state lines tackling high-profile cases. The series is currently in its sixth season, airing Tuesday nights on CBS.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15, saw a lot of things. The Task Force is called in when a series of murders in New York City share the same disturbing pattern. Each victim is a man leaving a nightclub late at night, attacked alone outside. The killer’s weapon of choice is chilling—she stabs her victims with a knitting needle and strangles them with a scarf.

Initially, the team assumes the killer is male, but that shifts after a survivor identifies his attacker as a woman. This man had been approached outside a club by a woman who noticed his wedding ring, which seemed to trigger her aggression. He survives the stabbing because a car’s headlights interrupt her attempt to strangle him.

The survivor later helps the team by identifying her from surveillance footage and pointing out four letter “B” tattoos on her wrist. This clue leads the team to the 4B feminist movement, originating in South Korea, which promotes rejecting relationships with men as a stand against inequality.

The FBI digs into online videos about the movement and discovers the suspect is Mia Travis, a troubled woman with a violent history. This connection sets the team on a path to understanding Mia’s motives—and locating her before she kills again.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 - Why is Nina’s sister back, and how does it affect Nina?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 (Image via CBS)

The episode opens with Nina receiving an unexpected visit from her sister, Tina, affectionately called Tink. Tina isn’t just visiting for family time—she’s in financial trouble. She’s behind on her mortgage payments by $36,000 and turns to Nina for help. Tina explains that her husband handled the finances before losing his job and spiraling into alcoholism, spending through their savings. He also became abusive, eventually landing Tina in the hospital.

Now separated and raising her kids alone, Tina is desperate not to lose the house they’ve grown up in. She appeals to Nina, knowing her sister and Scola both have stable government jobs. Nina is sympathetic but hesitant; the amount is significant, and she can’t decide without discussing it with Scola. Nina’s dilemma lingers throughout the episode, pulling focus away from the case.

The personal strain builds when she later learns Tina may be reconciled with the same abusive husband she left, adding tension to Nina’s relationship with Scola, especially after he sends the money without checking in first. This subplot threads throughout the hour, balancing the intense case with personal stakes for Nina, setting up a conflict that doesn’t get resolved cleanly by the end.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 - How does Mia Travis evade the Task Force’s first attempt to capture her?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 (Image via CBS)

After identifying Mia Travis, the team tracks her to a Boston address connected to her past. Mia had previously run her car into a strip club, but instead of jail time, she was ordered into psychiatric care. Records show she stayed at a facility but has since left, with her most recent residence listed under her great aunt Eleanor Cheswick. When agents arrive, Mia is already gone.

They follow her digital footprint to a Boston nightclub, where she’s seen on security footage. However, before the team can catch her, she slips away by hopping into a rideshare. The team later learns that she killed the man she rode with after they reached his apartment, continuing her violent pattern.

She cleverly used his rideshare account to book a return trip and was last dropped off near a local library. The task force pieces together Mia’s movements and realizes she’s using borrowed vehicles and staying off-grid. It becomes clear Mia isn’t randomly killing—she’s planning something specific.

The team shifts focus from simply reacting to her latest attack to anticipating her next move, knowing her personal history and trauma are driving her to a dangerous final confrontation.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 - What is Mia’s connection to her final target in Boston?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 (Image via CBS)

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15, the investigation uncovers that Mia’s actions are rooted in personal trauma. As a teenager, she was groomed and sexually assaulted by an older man who taught her guitar. The scarf she uses to strangle her victims is the same one her abuser gifted her years ago.

Mia’s therapist reveals she confided in him that she planned to “repurpose” the scarf but never explained how. The team identifies her rapist as Marcus, now a professor at Barkley College in Boston. Marcus is married and has a baby, but Mia tracks him down and forces her great aunt to help her break into his home. Inside, she holds Marcus at knifepoint and coerces him into confessing his crimes.

His admission—he r*ped Mia and other girls—comes while the FBI listens in from outside, and his wife also hears everything. Remy’s team arrests Mia before she can kill Marcus, but the damage is done. Marcus faces criminal charges, and his life unravels.

Mia’s violent spree ends, but her story underscores how her untreated trauma spiraled into targeted killings. The episode closes with Mia in custody, and Nina facing fallout in her personal life as Scola’s financial decision drives a wedge between them.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 is available on CBS for streaming.

