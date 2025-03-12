Why did CBS cancel FBI: International and Most Wanted? Details explored

FBI: International got dropped. CBS’s FBI franchise has been a major part of its primetime lineup for years. The original series, FBI, premiered in 2018, followed by its first spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted, in 2020. A year later, FBI: International debuted in 2021, expanding the franchise with a global crime-fighting element.

While the main FBI series focuses on cases within the U.S., Most Wanted follows a fugitive task force tracking criminals across the country, and International takes the action overseas, with the Fly Team operating out of Budapest to handle cases involving Americans abroad. The three shows formed CBS’s “FBI Tuesdays,” a successful block of back-to-back crime dramas that performed well in the ratings.

Despite their success, CBS announced in early March 2025 that FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International would be canceled after their current seasons. The decision came as a shock to fans, especially since both shows were still pulling in solid viewership numbers.

Speculation immediately began, with reports suggesting CBS is cutting costs and making room for a new spin-off, FBI: CIA. The news has left fans frustrated, with many questioning why the network would cancel two popular shows that were still performing well.

Here is why CBS cancelled FBI: International and Most Wanted

FBI: International (Image via CBS)

CBS’s decision to cancel FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted caught many fans off guard, especially since both shows were still pulling in strong ratings. While the network hasn’t given an official explanation, multiple reports indicate that the cancellations were the result of budget cuts, declining viewership, and CBS’s plan to introduce a new spin-off, FBI: CIA.

1) CBS is making room for FBI: CIA

One of the biggest reasons behind the cancellations is CBS’s decision to launch a new spin-off, FBI: CIA. The show, which is currently in development, will focus on an FBI agent and a CIA agent working together on counterterrorism operations in New York City.

CBS has a history of cutting older spin-offs to make way for new ones. In 2024, the network canceled NCIS: Hawai’i to make room for NCIS: Origins. Now, they seem to be doing the same with the FBI franchise. Instead of keeping three spin-offs, CBS appears to be shifting its focus toward FBI: CIA, hoping it will bring fresh energy to the franchise.

2) Budget cuts and cost concerns

FBI- International (Image via CBS)

Both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were among CBS’s most expensive dramas to produce.

FBI: International films in Europe, which means higher travel costs, foreign crew salaries, and expensive location fees. Unlike other crime procedurals shot on studio backlots, International relies heavily on real-world settings, increasing its production budget.

FBI: Most Wanted isn’t cheap either. The show requires frequent on-location shoots across the U.S., which adds to travel and logistical expenses.

In May 2024, CBS made budget cuts to multiple shows, reducing the number of guaranteed episodes for regular cast members on FBI and Most Wanted. This was an early sign that the network was looking to cut costs before finalizing renewal decisions.

3) Ratings were dropping, but still solid

FBI- International (Image via CBS)

While both spin-offs maintained millions of viewers per episode, their numbers had declined over the past two seasons.

FBI: Most Wanted averaged 6.5 million viewers per episode in its final season, down 10% from the previous year. FBI: International had 6.53 million viewers, also down 10% from last season.

These are still respectable numbers, but CBS prioritized shows with higher ratings, like FBI, NCIS, and Tracker. The network likely saw Most Wanted and International as expendable compared to its top-performing dramas.

4) CBS has done this before

FBI- International (Image via CBS)

CBS frequently cancels spin-offs to focus on newer projects.

NCIS: Hawai’i was axed in 2024 to make way for NCIS: Origins. CSI: Vegas was cut despite strong ratings, with CBS shifting its focus elsewhere.

The same strategy is now being applied to the FBI franchise. CBS is betting on FBI: CIA instead of keeping Most Wanted and International on the air.

You can watch FBI: International on Paramount+ and Peacock.

