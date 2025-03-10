Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10, titled Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca, is set to air on March 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the next day. This episode continues the high-stakes chaos that started in episode 9, leaving fans desperate for answers after the intense cliffhanger.

In episode 9, Shark Attack, The Odyssey faced a dangerous situation as a pod of orcas surrounded the cruise ship. The orca threat led to a complete power outage, leaving the entire ship in darkness. The medical team was already dealing with the aftermath of a shark attack, including treating First Officer Spencer Monroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell), who had a severe leg injury.

Things got even messier when the ship responded to a distress call from The Flicka, a sinking boat with injured passengers. The arrival of Dr. Brooke Lane (Adrianne Palicki) brought new drama as she clashed with Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) during a life-or-death rescue mission.

The episode ended with the ship adrift, surrounded by dangerous waters, and the crew struggling to maintain control in the blackout. Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) was left reeling from her pregnancy dilemma, and Max’s attempt to reconnect with her hit a wall, especially after she walked in on him with Brooke in a compromising situation.

Fans are now on edge, wondering how The Odyssey will escape the orca threat and if Avery will finally reveal who the father of her baby is. With so many unanswered questions and life-or-death stakes, episode 10 promises to deliver even more chaos and drama.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 will air on Thursday

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10, titled Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca, will premiere on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. This highly anticipated episode will pick up where the previous one left off, with The Odyssey surrounded by dangerous orcas and the ship in total darkness. Fans can also stream the episode on Hulu starting the next day.

Here’s the release time for Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 13, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 13, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) March 13, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 13, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

Fans can watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 live on ABC on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. If you miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

In Canada, the show airs on CTV and CTV Drama Channel, and it's also available to stream on Crave and Disney+ via Star. If you have a cable subscription, you might also be able to catch the episode on ABC’s official website or app, where full episodes are often available shortly after they air.

What to expect from Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10, titled Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca, is set to deliver high-stakes drama as the crew faces a dangerous orca attack. The episode will pick up with The Odyssey stranded in dark, shark- and orca-infested waters following a power outage. Captain Massey (Don Johnson) and his team will be scrambling to restore power while keeping the ship from colliding with the aggressive orcas.

In the medical bay, Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), Nurse Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo), and Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale) will have their hands full. They need to stabilize First Officer Spencer Monroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell), whose shark bite has become infected. With limited power and resources, the medical team will face tough decisions, especially as more passengers may need urgent care.

On the personal front, Avery’s pregnancy remains a major storyline. With the ship’s chaotic state, her conversation about the baby’s paternity with Max and Tristan is bound to get interrupted, but the tension is already at a boiling point. Dr. Brooke Lane (Adrianne Palicki), who caused a stir in episode 9, is also still on board, and her connection with Max could add more drama.

A recap of Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 before episode 10 arrives

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

In Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9, titled Shark Attack, the chaos on The Odyssey reached new heights. The episode opened with a shark attack that left First Officer Spencer Monroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) with a severe leg injury.

The medical team, led by Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), Nurse Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo), and Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale), immediately sprang into action. As they worked to remove shark teeth embedded in Spencer’s leg, a distress call came in from a sinking boat, The Flicka.

Max and Tristan rushed to The Flicka, leaving Avery behind to manage Spencer's critical condition. Onboard the sinking vessel, they met Dr. Brooke Lane (Adrianne Palicki), a trauma surgeon-turned-captain. Brooke had already triaged the injured, but tensions flared when she and Max disagreed over whether to treat wounds immediately or prioritize evacuating the sinking ship. Max conceded to Brooke’s approach, showcasing a rare moment of compromise.

Back on The Odyssey, Avery and Max had a tense exchange on the beach. Max tried to apologize for his reaction to Avery’s pregnancy news, but Avery wasn’t having it. She told him bluntly that they didn’t even know if the baby was his, leaving Max reeling. Their conversation was cut short when Tristan arrived with Spencer, bleeding and in need of urgent care.

The drama escalated when Avery walked in on Brooke, freshly showered and wearing only a towel, with her hand on Max’s thigh. Avery confronted Max, accusing him of sending mixed signals. The awkward scene left their relationship even more uncertain.

The episode ended with a new threat: a pod of orcas surrounding the ship. As The Odyssey lost power, the crew was left in total darkness, struggling to maintain control. With the medical bay in chaos and the ship adrift in dangerous waters, Shark Attack set the stage for an even wilder ride in the upcoming Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca.

