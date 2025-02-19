FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12 recap: What happened to Judge April Brooks?

CBS aired an intense new episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Episode 12 of the season, titled 68 Seconds, followed the Fugitive Task Force as they took on one of their most challenging cases. The episode became personal for Special Agent Remy Scott when someone from his past reached out for help, leading to a tense and emotional investigation.

The story focused on Judge April Brooks, Remy’s ex-girlfriend, who was brutally assaulted. As a respected judge and legal advocate, her case gained a lot of attention, especially when investigators realized her attacker was a serial predator. The Fugitive Task Force took over the case and discovered a pattern of similar crimes, showing that the same criminal had attacked multiple victims.

Judge April Brooks had been visiting a college campus in Maine for a legal outreach program when she was se*ually assaulted. At first, she hesitated to report what happened, but she turned to Remy for support and eventually agreed to a forensic exam.

Her case led the FBI to uncover more victims across different states. As the team raced against time, they worked hard to catch the attacker before he could harm anyone else.

Special Agent Remy Scott (Image via Paramount Plus)

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12: Who were the victims of the serial r*pist?

The investigation showed that Judge April Brooks was not the only victim. The attacker had a history of targeting women, following the same disturbing pattern each time.

His first known victim was Maya, who was assaulted in Maine. Nine months later, he attacked Leighton Bell, and three months after that, April Brooks became his next target. Additionally, the last known victim, who was rescued by the FBI, had been abducted just two days after April.

The attacker used the same method for each crime. He stalked his victims at the Stone Creek Bird Sanctuary, a quiet and isolated place. He then drugged them with ketamine and took them to a van, where he carried out the assaults. Even though some of the victims reported the attacks, little was done by the police, as Leighton’s r*pe kit was never even tested until the FBI stepped in.

When Remy and his team took over the case, they found out that the r*pist had also attacked women in New Hampshire and Connecticut. This confirmed that he was a serial predator who crossed state lines to commit his crimes. Thanks to forensic evidence and a key medical record, the team was able to identify him and track him down before he could hurt anyone else.

The blog about the attack by Leighton Bell (Image via Paramount Plus)

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12: Who is the culprit behind the s*xual assaults?

The serial r*pist was identified as Patrick Henderson after the FBI matched his DNA. His DNA had been recorded in medical records when he donated bone marrow, which gave investigators the key evidence they needed to find him. After this discovery, April confirmed that Henderson was the man who attacked her.

Henderson had a girlfriend named Hailey, who had no idea about his crimes until Leighton’s blog post about the attack went viral. When she saw the accusations against him, she started to piece everything together and realized she had been dating a predator. When Hailey confronted him, Henderson became furious, as he smashed her phone and then ran off, planning to silence April, his most well-known victim.

Henderson wanted to stop April from testifying, but the Fugitive Task Force predicted his move and caught him before he could harm her. He was finally arrested, though he denied all the charges. Despite his claims, the strong evidence against him ensured that justice would be served, bringing closure to his victims.

Patrick Henderson (Image via Paramount Plus)

Other highlights of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12

Besides the intense investigation, the episode also showed Remy Scott’s personal struggles and growth. The case made him face the reality of gender-based violence, and it reminded him of his past relationship with April. As they worked together, it became clear that they still had a deep connection, but both accepted that they had moved on.

On the other hand, Leighton Bell played an important role in catching Henderson. By sharing her story online, she not only took back her own power but also set off the chain of events that led to his arrest. Furthermore, her bravery encouraged other victims to come forward, which helped strengthen the case against him.

After the case ended, Remy made a decision about his relationship with Abby. He realized that he had been focusing too much on work and decided to make time for his personal life. To show his commitment to Abby, he planned a romantic trip to Rome, and the episode ended on this hopeful note, balancing the dark case with Remy’s chance for growth and a fresh start.

Fans of the franchise can watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

