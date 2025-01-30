FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9 ending explained: Who killed Vicky, and Finn?

CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 returned from its winter break with a gripping new episode aired on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Titled Moving On, episode 9 kicked off the year with a tense case involving a series of deadly bombings. As the Fugitive Task Force rushed to catch the culprit, team member Nina also faced personal challenges.

The episode followed a series of targeted attacks, beginning with the murder of mail carrier Vicky Collins. As the team investigated, they discovered another victim, retired police officer Finn Rayson. Both deaths were connected to a tragic event from the past, the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia.

The man behind the attacks was Gerald Colworth, whose family suffered because of the MOVE bombing. Driven by anger and grief, he targeted people he believed were responsible for the tragedy. His crimes included multiple bombings and even sniper attacks. In the end, after a dramatic chase, the team was able to capture him and put an end to his deadly mission.

Trending

Also read: FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 5 Ending Explained: Why did Nate force Mike to surrender?

Agent Remy Scott (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9: Who is Gerald Colworth?

Gerald Colworth was the man behind the bombings, driven by a deep desire for revenge. His family had suffered because of the MOVE bombing, a tragic event that destroyed entire neighborhoods. His mother was pregnant at the time and lost her baby due to the stress and trauma of being forced from their home. This loss stayed with Gerald for years, filling him with anger.

After losing his job and struggling in his personal life, Gerald’s resentment grew. He blamed the people responsible for the MOVE bombing, even though many years had passed. Instead of going after those directly involved, he targeted their children and grandchildren, making them pay for what their families had done.

The team (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

His attacks were carefully planned. First, he killed Vicky Collins, whose father had been a firefighter during the MOVE bombing. Next, he murdered Finn Rayson, a retired police officer who had piloted the helicopter that dropped the deadly bomb.

As Gerald’s rage increased, his actions became more reckless. He even bombed a daycare run by the granddaughter of a former police commissioner. This final attack exposed him, helping the authorities track him down and finally arrest him.

Also read: FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 4 ending explained: What happens to Agent Barnes in the end?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9: The serial bombing

The episode began with a shocking crime as a mail carrier named Vicky Collins was burned alive when a bomb exploded inside her truck. Her father, Caleb Collins, a retired firefighter, was on the phone with her when it happened. Later that same day, another bombing killed former Philadelphia police officer Finn Rayson, who died from smoke inhalation in his home.

FBI: Most Wanted (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

As the Fugitive Task Force investigated, they found a connection between the victims. Each person was linked to the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia, where police attacked a group fighting for black rights and independence. The bombing caused massive destruction, and now, years later, someone was seeking revenge on those involved.

The third victim on the hitlist of killers managed to escape, giving the team an important clue, a description of the suspect’s car. This led them to Gerald Colworth, who was attacking people he blamed for his family’s suffering.

Other highlights of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9

Aside from the main case, FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 9 also focused on Nina’s personal struggles. Midway through the episode, she got upsetting news about her sister. Her sister’s husband had lost his job but kept it a secret while spending his days drinking. When she confronted him, he became violent and hurt her so badly that she had to be taken to the hospital.

Nina’s story added an emotional touch to the episode, showing how hard it can be to handle both work and personal problems. Her team supported her, reinforcing the show’s theme of family, both in their jobs and at home.

Fans of the franchise can watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback