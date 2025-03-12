FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 14 recap: Why are Hana and Ethan taken hostage?

CBS's FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 14, aired on March 11, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama puts Hana Gibson at the center of the action, as she and her ex-boyfriend, Ethan, are taken hostage while visiting the Veterans Affairs office.

Ad

Hana goes with Ethan to the VA office to help him fill out paperwork for rehab. The office is taken over by two veterans, Dani and Carver, who want to get better disability pay for Carver.

As Hana and Ethan navigate the hostage situation, fans get a glimpse into their relationships. The episode concludes on a positive note, and all the hostages are rescued.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted, season 6, episode 14.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

FBI: Most Wanted’s 100th episode focuses on a hostage crisis

Ad

FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 14, is the 100th episode of the series. The episode focused on a hostage situation involving Hana Gibson and her ex-boyfriend, Ethan. Hana was helping Ethan get checked into rehab at the Veteran Affairs office.

While they are there, two veterans, Dani and Carver, take all civilians hostage. Dani demands that Carver's disability pay be raised to 100% in exchange for the hostages. She also shoots a security guard, but Hana manages to inform the Fugitive Task Force members secretly.

Ad

Barnes, Nina, and Ray try to negotiate with Dani. In the meantime, the S.W.A.T team tries to infiltrate the building but gets injured by IEDs. The FBI team is unsuccessful in getting Carver's pay raised because the government doesn't negotiate with terrorists.

Meanwhile, Ethan becomes sick because of his addiction but refuses drugs because he made a promise to Hana. Dani also finds out that there is an FBI agent among the hostages. She threatens to kill all the hostages if the FBI agent doesn't reveal their identity.

Ad

Ethan makes a sacrifice to protect Hana in FBI: Most Wanted, season 6, episode 14

Ad

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 14, Carver reveals that Dani is not mentally stable. She is a veteran dealing with a traumatic brain injury. Dani's unstable behavior keeps growing as the situation escalates. Hana reveals herself as the agent to stop Dani from hurting anyone else.

By this time, Carver realizes that Dani is doing all this for herself, not him. He tells her to stop and not be consumed by her guilt. Sheryll has now taken charge of the situation, and she orders the snipers to take out Dani.

Ad

Dani ducks at the exact time, and the bullet kills Carver. Dani is furious and hurt but still doesn't let anyone go. She takes the hostages to another room. Ethan finds Hana's phone from earlier and decides to take the chance to redeem himself.

He claims to be an FBI agent and that Hana is protecting him. He requests that Dani not kill him in front of Hana. He secretly lures Dani outside while informing the FBI team about the situation.

Ad

Dani's talk with Ethan changes her mind. She plans to die by suicide and not hurt anyone else. Ethan and Hana manage to stop her, and she is arrested by the end of FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 14. The episode concludes with Ethan confessing his love for Hana, setting up their storyline in the coming episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: Most Wanted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback