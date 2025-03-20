Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11, titled Casino Week, is set to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Fans of the show can catch this new episode live on TV or stream it the next day on Hulu.

Ad

The episode introduces Athena Grant (played by Angela Bassett), the LAPD sergeant from 9-1-1, who finds herself on the luxurious cruise ship, The Odyssey. With her keen instincts, she quickly becomes involved in a mystery surrounding the ship’s vault and the passengers trying to steal from it.

As the stakes grow higher, Athena teams up with Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) to try and prevent the heist.

This episode is especially significant because it's the first crossover between Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1, two popular shows created by Ryan Murphy. With a familiar face like Athena Grant stepping into the action, this crossover brings fans of both series together.

Ad

Trending

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 airs Thursday

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 (Image via ABC)

The Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover episode will premiere on March 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, as aforementioned. Here’s the release schedule for the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover episode across different time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 6:00 pm PT Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 7:00 pm MT Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 8:00 pm CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 9:00 pm ET

Ad

What to expect from Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 (Image via ABC)

In Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11, titled Casino Week, things are about to get intense. Athena Grant from 9-1-1 steps aboard the Odyssey because the FBI suspects two passengers are planning a major heist, targeting the ship’s casino vault.

Ad

After everything Athena went through in season 7 of 9-1-1— being trapped on a hijacked cruise ship— she’s anxious about stepping foot on another boat, but duty calls, and she has no choice. She immediately teams up with Max, who steps in to help her investigate.

This duo will need to work fast because there's a ton of cash stored on board for Casino Week, and it seems the thieves are ready to strike at any moment.

Ad

Also to be expected is that the personal drama will kick up a notch. Avery’s pregnancy bombshell from episode 10 hasn’t been resolved yet. She’s stuck in uncertainty about who the father is— Max or Tristan.

That tension isn't going away, and it's bound to make working together difficult. Viewers will also see Athena pushed out of her comfort zone as she deals with cruise ship trauma from her past.

Ad

A recap of Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 before episode 11 airs

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 (Image via ABC)

In episode 10 of Doctor Odyssey, titled Shark Attack! Part Two: Orca!, everything goes from bad to worse pretty quickly. At the start, the Odyssey is stranded with no power, and Avery is stuck on a small rescue boat with injured passengers from the earlier shark attack.

Ad

The situation gets tense when orcas suddenly start circling their boat, making it impossible to reach the port for medical help. Avery is forced to turn the small boat around, bringing everyone back to the Odyssey, even though the ship still has no power and no communication.

Meanwhile, on the Odyssey, Max and Tristan are scrambling to treat passengers injured from the shark attack, but without electricity, they're operating in near-total darkness.

Ad

Things look grim as the ship starts drifting dangerously close to a reef. Just when everyone is panicking, Rosie figures out how to restart the ship's power, finally letting them contact help. With electricity restored, the team treats the injured passengers, managing to stabilize everyone.

The episode also dives deeper into Avery’s personal drama. She finally tells Max she's pregnant, but admits she has no clue if the father is him or Tristan because of their complicated three-way relationship. This leaves Max shocked and uncertain about their future.

Ad

After all the chaos, Captain Massey gives the exhausted crew a much-needed three-day break, recognizing they've all been through hell. The final scenes show everyone decompressing after the traumatic events— Tristan alone, reflecting on his relationships, and Avery worrying about what her pregnancy means for her career and personal life.

Episode 10 wraps up the shark and orca nightmare but sets the stage for new problems, especially with Avery's pregnancy and the unresolved tension between Max, Avery, and Tristan.

Ad

Catch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback