Why did Angela Bassett initially resist the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover? Explained

The Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover is one of the most anticipated events in 2025. The episode is set to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, immediately following the latest episode of 9-1-1. The crossover will bring together characters from both shows, blending the intense world of first responders with the high-seas drama of Doctor Odyssey.

In the episode, Athena Grant, played by Angela Bassett, will step aboard the luxury cruise ship, The Odyssey, during its “Casino Week.” She is there to investigate a potential heist targeting the ship’s vault, and she will be joined by Dr. Max Bankman, played by Joshua Jackson, as her assistant.

While fans are excited about the crossover, Angela Bassett initially resisted appearing in Doctor Odyssey. Given the traumatic experience, her character went through in 9-1-1 Season 7, where her honeymoon cruise was hijacked and bombed, the idea of putting her back on a cruise ship was a hard sell.

Here's why Angela Bassett initially resisted the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover

Angela Bassett (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When the Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover was first proposed, Angela Bassett, who plays the determined Athena Grant on 9-1-1, had some serious reservations. The idea of putting her character back on a cruise ship didn’t sit well with her, especially after Athena’s traumatic experience in 9-1-1 Season 7.

In that season, Athena and her husband, Bobby, survived a harrowing ordeal when their honeymoon cruise was hijacked by terrorists, bombed, and sank. The experience was so intense that it left a deep psychological scar on her. For Bassett, the thought of her character being put in a similar situation again seemed unrealistic and too soon.

In an interview with TVLine on March 18, 2025, Bassett explained her initial hesitation:

"I was like, ‘That doesn’t make sense,’" she said. "Athena would never get back on a boat again. I just can’t imagine what would get her back on board, other than to go on, turn around, and come right back off. [That experience is] still fresh in the cells of her body. It’s very anxiety-provoking for Athena to be on that boat for any amount of time."

The producers had originally planned for both Athena and her husband Bobby, to join the crossover, but Bassett strongly objected. She felt it would be unrealistic for Athena, who had been through a traumatic event on a cruise ship, to willingly return to that setting.

"I just can’t imagine what would get her back on board, other than to go on, turn around, and come right back off," she said, clearly pointing to the trauma that would prevent her character from ever voluntarily boarding another ship.

Despite her initial resistance, Bassett ultimately agreed to participate after the producers devised a scenario that aligned with Athena’s character. Instead of a vacation or leisure trip, Athena is called to action due to "duty," as Bassett explained.

The FBI suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault, and Athena is enlisted to investigate:

"Duty, unfortunately," Bassett said, referring to the reason she agreed to return to the ship. "Duty calls, so she has to go, much to her chagrin and displeasure."

Bassett's apprehension turned into excitement once the storyline and her role were reworked. In this crossover, Athena is on a mission rather than just a casual passenger.

The Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover episode is set to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

