What role did Sebastian Stan play in Law & Order? Character details explored

Law & Order has been a staple on television since it first premiered in 1990. Created by Dick Wolf, the show focuses on the criminal justice system in two parts; the investigation of a crime and the prosecution of the defendant. For over thirty years, it has remained one of NBC’s most recognizable shows. It has run for more than twenty seasons and even produced several spin-offs over the years.

One of the early guest appearances in the show came from Sebastian Stan, which was well before he became famous for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stan appeared in season 13, episode 22, titled Sheltered, which aired in 2003.

At that early point in his career, the guest role gave Stan the opportunity to take on the dark and complicated character of Justin Lafferty. Even though his role in Law & Order is not as widely recognized as his Marvel work, critics pointed out that it showed his ability to handle emotionally intense parts.

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Stan's role in Law & Order

Sebastian Stan starred in Law & Order (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Sebastian Stan made an early appearance in Law & Order during season 13, episode 22. Titled Sheltered, the episode originally aired on May 14, 2003. Long before he gained widespread recognition as Bucky Barnes in the MCU, Stan took on the role of Justin Lafferty. His character’s dark backstory and violent actions put him right at the center of the episode’s investigation.

15-year-old Justin is introduced as the son of Herman Capshaw, who is a former Army marksman. However, as the episode progresses, it becomes clear that Justin is not Capshaw’s biological son. Ten years before the events of the episode, Capshaw lost his wife and biological son in a tragic accident, and soon after, he kidnapped Justin.

Capshaw raised Justin in isolation, cut off from the rest of the world, and convinced him that his real family had died in a house fire. Over the years, Justin grew emotionally dependent on Capshaw. He trusted him completely and viewed him as the only family he had. Capshaw also trained Justin in shooting, ensuring he relied solely on him for guidance.

The episode’s main case revolves around a series of sniper-style shootings across New York City. Initially, detectives Lennie Briscoe and Ed Green focus their investigation on Capshaw. His military experience and access to firearms make him their prime suspect. When they search Capshaw’s cabin, they find the rifle used in the killings, reinforcing their belief that he is responsible.

But the investigation soon takes a sharp turn. As they dig deeper, they discover Justin himself is the shooter. Justin killed four people, including Capshaw’s boss, Charlie Rodriguez. His motive was rooted in a twisted sense of loyalty toward Capshaw.

Sebastian Stan starred in Law & Order (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal)

Rodriguez had plans to fire Ca*pshaw, and Justin believed that murdering him was the only way to protect the man he saw as his father. To cover his tracks, Justin wrote taunting notes which he left at each crime scene, trying to make the shootings look random.

Ballistics tests and handwriting analysis confirm Justin’s involvement. When confronted, he confesses to the murders, genuinely believing he acted out of love and duty to Capshaw. Later in the episode, detectives track down his real mother and sister, who are still alive. However, Justin refuses to acknowledge them, choosing to stay loyal to Capshaw instead.

New Law & Order is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC. This will be season 24, episode 16, titled Folk Hero.

