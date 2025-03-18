Who is Chris Ivery? Everything to know about Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo’s husband

Ellen Pompeo has been the face of Grey's Anatomy for nearly two decades. Since 2005, fans have watched her character, Meredith Grey, navigate messy relationships, impossible surgeries, and personal tragedies at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Off-screen, Pompeo has always kept a tight balance between her massive career and personal life.

Ellen Pompeo is married to Chris Ivery, a music producer and entrepreneur from Cambridge, Massachusetts. Although Ivery has been married to the Grey's Anatomy star since 2007, he keeps a low profile while focusing on his business ventures and family.

Everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo’s husband Chris Ivery

Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

Chris Ivery was born on February 7, 1967, in Cambridge Massachusetts. He previously worked in the music industry as a record producer who also wrote songs. One of his biggest credits was in 2010 when he co-wrote Rihanna’s hit, Cheers (Drink to That).

Chris met Ellen Pompeo in a grocery store in Los Angeles in 2003 and since neither of them was looking for a serious relationship, they decided to stay friends. However, six months later, they got into a relationship, keeping things away from the media, owing to the Grey's Anatomy star's popularity. This was something the couple maintained even after Grey's Anatomy was released and Pompeo became a star.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2007 at the New York City Hall with then-mayor Michael Bloomberg officiating.

Following their marriage, Chris shifted from music to the fashion world, while keeping in touch with the former. He created the STLA Collection with the Italian sportswear brand. The clothing line blends streetwear with classic sports styles.

Chris and Ellen have three children together. Their first daughter Stella Luna was born in 2009, followed by their second daughter, Sienna May in 2014 through surrogacy. They had their son, Eli Christopher, in 2016.

Despite Ellen’s high-profile acting career, Chris has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. He focuses on his business projects and their family.

What role does Ellen Pompeo play in Grey’s Anatomy?

Ellen Pompeo stars in Grey’s Anatomy (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ellen Pompeo plays Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and started off as an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. She eventually goes on to become the Chief of General Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Over nineteen seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith’s story covers personal loss, career milestones, and how she grows into a leader.

One of the standout moments happens in Season 2 of Grey's Anatomy when Meredith holds a live bomb inside a patient’s chest during surgery. She stays steady while the team works to keep things under control until the bomb squad steps in and removes it.

Season 3 of Grey's Anatomy puts her in another life-or-death situation when Meredith falls into the Puget Sound during a ferry accident rescue and nearly drowns. She slips into unconsciousness and has dreamlike encounters with characters who’ve died.

Grey's Anatomy season 8 brings even more trauma. Meredith survives a plane crash that claims the lives of some of her closest friends. She has to pull herself together and guide others through the aftermath, which shows how much stronger she’s become.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy proves she will bend the rules if it means helping people. Meredith commits insurance fraud to get surgery covered for a struggling father. She faces losing her career over it, but she stands firm in doing what she feels is right.

In Season 17, the Grey's Anatomy character fights her toughest battle yet. Meredith catches COVID-19 and spends weeks in a coma. Most of the season follows her stuck between life and death while she imagines herself on a beach with loved ones like Derek and George. Her colleagues fight to save her life as she tries to figure out if she wants to keep fighting. Eventually, she pulls through.

Meredith’s long relationship with Derek Shepherd plays a big part in her story. They meet, fall in love, marry, and have kids before his sudden death in Season 11. After he dies, she raises their kids—Zola, Bailey, and Ellis—while keeping her career intact.

Her career hits a high in Season 14 when she wins the Harper Avery Award. She leaves Grey Sloan in Season 19, ending her story as a strong leader who started out unsure but grew into one of the hospital’s best surgeons.

Watch Grey’s Anatomy on ABC.

