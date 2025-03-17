Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom from Paradise? Everything to know as the actress marries Justin Theroux

Nicole Brydon Bloom has been making waves lately, thanks to her role in Hulu’s hit series Paradise. In the show, she plays Agent Jane Driscoll, a young Secret Service agent living in an underground city after an apocalyptic event wipes out life on the surface.

Jane appears sweet and loyal at first, but as the season unfolds, her character takes a dark turn—revealing herself as a cold-blooded assassin who will do whatever it takes to maintain control.

Off-screen, Nicole’s been in the headlines for a completely different reason. She recently married actor Justin Theroux in an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. The couple first sparked dating rumors back in early 2023, got engaged in August 2024 during a trip to Venice, Italy, and now officially tied the knot.

Photos from their wedding showed Theroux in a cream tuxedo and Bloom in a flowing white gown. The wedding was private, with close friends and family, and even Theroux’s dog Kuma was part of the event. This marks Bloom’s first marriage, while Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston.

Everything you need to know about Paradise fame Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom stars in Paradise (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nicole Brydon Bloom's father, David Bloom, was a well-known television journalist. She was just nine years old when he passed away in April 2003 while covering the Iraq war.

Despite initially following in her father’s footsteps and enrolling in journalism at Elon University, Nicole switched gears and graduated in 2017 with a degree in acting. That decision set her on a steady path in the entertainment industry.

Her early work includes appearances on long-running shows like The Affair and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But it was her lead role in the 2019 horror film 1BR that started getting her noticed.

She played Sarah, a woman who moves into what seems like a perfect apartment complex, only to realize it's hiding dark secrets.

In 2023, she took on the role of Maud Beaton in HBO’s The Gilded Age, a character based on real-life con artist Cassie Chadwick. That role got more recognition after the show’s ensemble was nominated for Best Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2024, Bloom appeared in the Hulu historical drama We Were the Lucky Ones, followed by landing a main role in Dan Fogelman’s dystopian political thriller, Paradise.

Her character, Jane Driscoll, starts out as a seemingly naïve Secret Service agent but turns into one of the show's most unpredictable figures by the season finale.

What role does Nicole Brydon Bloom play in Paradise?

Nicole Brydon Bloom stars in Paradise (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nicole Brydon Bloom plays Agent Jane Driscoll in Hulu’s Paradise, and her character is far from straightforward. At first glance, Jane seems like a junior Secret Service agent, loyal to her team and quietly doing her job in the underground city.

But as the show progresses, Jane turns out to be one of the most dangerous and unpredictable people in the bunker.

From the early episodes, Jane appears as part of President Cal Bradford’s security detail. She’s often seen assisting agents like Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) and Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), maintaining the routine surveillance duties.

But cracks start showing by episode 3 when it becomes clear she’s more involved than she lets on. Notably, when Billy turns off the security cameras on the night of Cal’s murder, Jane is right there, covering for him.

She even lies about their alibi, claiming they spent the night playing Wii Tennis and eating the President’s candy.

The real shift happens in episode 4. It’s revealed that Jane isn’t just a dutiful agent—she’s actually a trained assassin working directly under Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson).

She cold-bloodedly kills Billy after he confronts Sinatra and threatens to expose her secrets. Jane poisons Billy, sits calmly at their dinner table, and watches as he dies.

Before he draws his last breath, she tells him that Sinatra took up his challenge and sent her, the deadliest person in her arsenal.

What makes Jane even more unsettling is how she presents herself. She keeps up the appearance of being sweet and unassuming, but underneath, she’s ruthless and calculating. Jane follows Sinatra’s orders without hesitation, including planting drugs to frame Billy’s death as an overdose.

However, Jane’s story takes another unexpected turn in the season 1 finale. After spending the entire season as Sinatra’s loyal weapon, Jane switches sides. She shoots Sinatra and helps Xavier and his daughter Presley.

Nicole Brydon Bloom later explained that Jane’s decision ties back to her isolation—she has no family in Paradise, no real connections beyond Billy. She starts to feel a bond with Presley and, when Sinatra calls her "crazy," it triggers something deeper.

Jane’s betrayal feels impulsive but also grounded in her need for control and acceptance.

Paradise is available on Hulu.

