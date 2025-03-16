Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 ending explained - Does Unique's revenge mark the start of a bloodbath for the Thomas family?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2, titled It's All Love, premiered on March 14, 2025. The show is a prequel to the popular show Power, focusing on the early life of Kanan Stark, who was originally portrayed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Set in the 1990s, the show dives into Kanan’s introduction to the drug world as he gets involved in his mother Raquel "Raq" Thomas' growing drug business.

Premiering on July 18, 2021, the show has gained popularity over time, with the latest season airing in 2025. Raising Kanan paints a detailed picture of the street life, showing the complicated family dynamics and choices that define Kanan’s path.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 ends with a shocking twist as Unique finally takes his revenge. After weeks of staying in the shadows, his anger boils over, and he shoots Andre, Raq's lawyer. This moment marks a big shift for Unique.

His motives are clear now—he’s all about revenge. Unique, once seen as a calm and strategic businessman, has now turned reckless and emotionally unstable. The decision to shoot Andre, a trusted ally to Raq, shows just how far he’s fallen. It’s no longer about playing the game. Unique wants destruction, and he’s willing to take out anyone standing in his way.

Not only does it further the rift between him and the Thomas family, but it also sets up what could be a violent clash. Unique’s actions indicate that he’s not interested in playing by the rules anymore. It’s about personal vendettas, and he’s ready to go to any lengths to make sure Raq and Kanan suffer.

The ending of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 sets the tone for what’s next: a bloody game of revenge, where Unique could wreak havoc on the entire Thomas operation. With the Thomas family already on edge, Unique’s move could be the spark that ignites a larger war.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2: Can Marvin’s old habits be left behind for good?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Marvin’s storyline continues to evolve, but his temper is still his biggest obstacle. In this episode, we see a significant moment where Marvin catches a worker stealing from his drug supply. Instead of keeping calm, Marvin’s hothead side takes over, and the situation quickly escalates into violence. He ends up shooting the man, leaving him for dead.

This moment is a big setback for Marvin after all the effort he has made to change himself for his family. He has worked hard to prove he is different from the violent man he once was. But situations like this remind us his temper is still hard to control.

Marvin's growth has been important to his storyline so far. However, this sudden burst of anger and violence raises questions about whether he has changed at all.

He wants to move past his old ways, yet his violent instincts clearly remain just beneath the surface.

Will this new act of violence damage the trust he has built with his family? Can Marvin keep his anger under control next time things go wrong?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2: Why does Jukebox leave the army?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Jukebox leaving the Army is one of the biggest moments in this episode. She had been excelling at Fort Mosby and seemed on track for military success. But after hearing about a fellow trainee getting discharged for having gay magazines, she decided the Army wasn't for her.

Jukebox understood she could never openly be herself in that environment. She had spent years hiding her sexuality before and she refused to go through that again. Leaving basic training is a risky choice that might come with serious consequences for her. But staying there meant denying her own identity every single day.

Her decision to walk away reveals how much she has grown as a character. The Jukebox from previous episodes wanted to prove herself no matter what the personal cost might be. Now she is willing to risk everything to live openly and honestly. After quitting, she travels to Spelman College and reconnects with Iesha.

They spend the night together, but Iesha makes it clear she prefers independence right now. With the Army and her relationship with Iesha both behind her, Jukebox's future becomes uncertain. Her next step might finally lead her closer to the family business she always avoided.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2: Is Lou-Lou finally ready to leave his past behind?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Lou-Lou’s character has been on a journey of redemption, and in this episode, we see him take another step forward. After leaving rehab, Lou-Lou seems to have a new outlook on life. He reflects on his past mistakes and acknowledges the importance of moving on from them.

His interactions with Marvin highlight the bond they share as brothers, with Lou-Lou expressing his gratitude for Marvin’s support. However, Lou-Lou’s growth isn’t just personal—it’s also professional.

He’s offered the opportunity to run a new music imprint, something he’s been working towards for a while. The offer is a significant turning point in his life.

It represents not just a new career path, but also a way for Lou-Lou to prove to himself and others that he’s not stuck in his old ways. He’s moving into a new phase of his life, where music and business come first. But as we know from Raising Kanan, the streets are never far behind, and Lou-Lou’s past will continue to haunt him.

The opportunity with Low Street Records may be his chance to build something legitimate, but will the weight of his previous life catch up with him? That’s a question that will play out as the season unfolds.

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

