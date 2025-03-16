What role does Marina Squerciati play in Chicago PD? Everything you need to know

Chicago PD has been a staple of NBC's primetime lineup since its premiere in January 2014. Part of the larger One Chicago franchise, the show follows the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit.

Over its run, Chicago PD has become known for its raw portrayal of law enforcement, dealing with everything from intense criminal investigations to personal struggles within the department.

Among the standout characters of the show is Kim Burgess, portrayed by Marina Squerciati. Burgess is introduced as a dedicated patrol officer in the first season and quickly evolves into a key member of the Intelligence Unit.

As a character, she’s tough, compassionate, and often finds herself balancing the demands of her job with her own personal life. Over the years, Burgess has faced everything from life-threatening situations to the challenges of her complicated relationships.

Played by Squerciati, Burgess is a fan favorite, known for her emotional depth and strong presence within the unit.

Everything you need to know about Marina Squerciati's Kim Burgess in Chicago PD

Marina Squerciati (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, started off in Chicago PD as a patrol officer with a background as a flight attendant. She joined the show in its first episode, Stepping Stone, back in 2014, quickly becoming one of the standout characters.

From her early days on patrol with Kevin Atwater, she proved herself a natural cop, tough but genuinely kind.

In one of her earliest cases, Burgess showed her good heart when she paid for food a woman was caught shoplifting to feed her kids, threatening the store owner with fines for expired licenses.

Another time, she found a kidnapped child hidden in a hoarder’s basement, cementing her reputation as someone who always cares deeply about others.

Her career hit a turning point when she got shot during a routine call with her then-partner Sean Roman. Though she survived, the incident took a toll on her. Voight offered her a promotion to Intelligence, but she initially turned it down, wanting to stay on patrol longer.

Eventually, she accepted the spot after Antonio Dawson left the unit. At first, working alongside veteran detective Alvin Olinsky was tough. They didn't click immediately, and Olinsky openly doubted her abilities.

But Burgess earned his respect after saving him from a dangerous suspect by tackling the guy just as he was about to shoot Olinsky.

In Chicago PD Burgess’s personal life has always been messy. She got engaged to Adam Ruzek after he left a ring in her locker, but she later called it off because he had commitment issues.

Later on, after a brief relationship with her partner Sean Roman ended when he left Chicago, she dated federal prosecutor Matt Miller.

But things got complicated when their relationship interfered with her work.

In Chicago PD season 7, she got pregnant after a night with Ruzek, but she miscarried after being badly hurt saving a victim from a dangerous situation during a 911 dispatch assignment. It was an emotional blow, one she struggled with for weeks.

Monica Raymund (L) and Marina Squerciati (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Things changed for Burgess after she found Makayla Ward alone in the street. Makayla had lost her entire family to a brutal crime. Burgess formed an instant connection with the girl and chose to adopt her permanently. She stepped up after Makayla's cousin struggled to provide adequate care.

Suddenly Burgess faced the challenge of balancing motherhood with her demanding career. She started wondering if being a parent and a cop was even possible.

This concern grew from losing her previous pregnancy due to violence on the job. The adoption made Burgess rethink her role in the Intelligence Unit.

She became more careful about taking risks during dangerous situations. Burgess worried about the danger her career might bring to her new family. Despite the struggle Burgess remained committed to both her daughter and the Chicago PD.

When Makayla’s cousin admitted she couldn’t care for her, Burgess stepped up to adopt the child.

Raising Makayla changed Burgess's priorities significantly. She no longer viewed her job solely through the eyes of a dedicated cop. She began considering how her choices would affect her adopted daughter.

As of March 16, 2025, the next episode of Chicago PD is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Central Time) on NBC.

