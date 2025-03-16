What role did Monica Raymund play in Chicago Fire? Character details explored

Chicago Fire is a popular drama series from NBC that follows the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics working at Firehouse 51 in Chicago. Created by Dick Wolf, the show kicked off in 2012 and has been airing for more than a decade.

Monica Raymund was a major part of Chicago Fire for six seasons, portraying Gabriela "Gabby" Dawson, one of the most dynamic characters on the show.

Gabby Dawson was originally introduced as a tough and fearless paramedic assigned to Ambulance 61.

Everything you need to know about Monica Raymund's Gabriela "Gabby" Dawson in Chicago Fire

Monica Raymund (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

Monica Raymund played Gabriela "Gabby" Dawson on NBC's Chicago Fire as one of the most popular characters of the show. Dawson first appeared as the paramedic in charge of Ambulance 61 at Firehouse 51.

She quickly became famous for her courage and dedication during high-stress emergencies. Dawson was willing to ignore rules if she thought it meant saving someone's life.

In season 6 episode 4, titled A Breaking Point, she noticed construction workers being careless with safety measures at a parking garage. Dawson immediately rushed into the unstable building to evacuate people moments before the structure collapsed.

Her quick actions showcased her readiness to put herself in harm’s way to save others.

Dawson’s personal life had plenty of drama as well—especially her relationship with firefighter Matthew Casey who fans called “Dawsey.” Their romantic connection began in Season 2 Episode 8 called Rhymes With Shout.

Casey showed up unexpectedly at Dawson’s apartment and they kissed without speaking a word.

Their relationship faced serious challenges like when Dawson suffered a miscarriage in season 4. Despite their struggles Dawson and Casey married quietly in the show’s 100th episode called One Hundred.

One especially emotional scene occurred during the season 5 finale titled My Miracle.

Casey was trapped inside a factory fire and believed he wouldn’t survive. Dawson had to listen helplessly over the radio as Casey said a painful goodbye that proved how deeply they loved each other.

Another significant storyline for Dawson involved a little boy named Louie who she rescued from a house fire in season 4 episode 21, titled Kind of a Crazy Idea. After this rescue Dawson decided to try adopting Louie herself.

This effort ended in heartbreak during Season 5 Episode 10, called The People We Meet. Louie’s biological father came back into his life and regained custody, leaving Dawson devastated.

Losing Louie made Dawson hesitant to consider adopting again later when Casey brought up the idea.

Her struggles continued in Chicago Fire Season 6, Episode 23, The Grand Gesture, when Dawson learned she had a high-risk condition that could cause another pregnancy to fail.

Dawson still wanted to have a baby of her own, but Casey was scared they'd lose another pregnancy or worse, Dawson herself.

Monica Raymund (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

This conflict eventually drove her to accept a paramedic relief assignment in Puerto Rico, helping people affected by a natural disaster. Dawson left abruptly, initially leaving everyone to believe she might come back.

However, in Chicago Fire Season 7, Episode 1, A Closer Eye, Dawson returns briefly to pack her belongings, making her departure permanent.

Even when Casey asked her to stay, Dawson explained, "I'm just lucky I got to walk alongside you as long as I did," showing how difficult the decision was.

Chicago Fire, titled In the Rubble, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC.

