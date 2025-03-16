What happened to Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med? Character’s fate explored

Chicago Med has been airing since November 17, 2015, and over 10 seasons, it’s become one of the most well-known medical dramas on television. The show is part of the One Chicago franchise, alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., and focuses on the doctors, nurses, and staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

One of the key characters introduced in season 9 is Dr. Mitch Ripley. Ripley comes to Gaffney with a troubled past—he grew up in Chicago, dealt with impulse control issues, and was heavily medicated and restrained in juvenile detention under Dr. Daniel Charles' supervision.

Despite his difficult childhood, Ripley turns his life around, earns a degree from Columbia University, and becomes an attending physician.

But even after building a career, Ripley’s past keeps resurfacing, shaping how he approaches his patients, colleagues, and his own personal relationships.

In the most recent episode, Ripley had a near-death experience.

What happened to Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med

In Chicago Med, Mitch Ripley has had a rough couple of weeks lately. It all started when his best friend Sully was diagnosed with lung cancer. Mitch tried hard to convince Sully to get treatment, but Sully refused, wanting nothing to do with hospitals.

Sully even got into a physical fight with Mitch at the emergency department when the latter pressed him to stay for treatment. Eventually, Sully gave in and started getting radiation therapy. Mitch stood by him through it, hoping for the best.

At the same time, Mitch was facing a malpractice lawsuit filed by Pawel, who accused Mitch of negligence over a shoulder injury. The lawsuit exposed some of Mitch’s old juvenile records, causing tension at the hospital. Sully offered to handle Pawel for Mitch, but Mitch refused, trying to move beyond his violent past.

But Sully went behind Mitch’s back anyway and attacked Pawel. Mitch became the main suspect in the assault investigation until Sully confessed to Hannah Asher that he was the attacker, clearing Mitch’s name.

Right when things seemed stable, Sully suddenly died from a blood clot. Mitch was devastated and blamed himself. He started drinking heavily, spiraling down fast.

Hannah noticed his destructive behavior, eventually deciding to break up with Mitch to protect herself from getting dragged down. Mitch told Hannah he loved her, but she made it clear love wasn't enough if he wasn't willing to change.

In the most recent episode, Mitch was driving when he stumbled onto an emergency. He found a mother and her daughter trapped in a well after a car crash. He jumped in immediately, helping Firehouse 128 and Mouch from Chicago Fire in the rescue.

Mitch had to amputate the mother’s leg in the well, saving her life, but the well collapsed right after. Mitch ended up trapped and buried under rubble.

Rescuers tried to keep Mitch calm by talking to him over the radio, but he lost consciousness as his oxygen ran low. While unconscious, Mitch imagined seeing Sully, who urged him to fight and stay alive. It seemed to wake Mitch up just enough, as firefighters managed to pull him out.

At first, Mitch wasn't breathing. They had to perform emergency CPR on him. Hannah showed up at that moment and told Mitch she still loved him. Mitch finally opened his eyes and took a breath, confirming he survived the ordeal.

In Chicago Med, Mitch’s near-death experience has a major impact moving forward. He almost lost his medical license, nearly went to prison, lost a close friend, and almost died himself. Now he's got a second chance, especially with Hannah.

But it’s unclear if this near-tragedy is enough for Mitch to finally turn things around and keep his job at Gaffney.

Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 16 titled Poster Child will air on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.

