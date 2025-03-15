Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 recap: Ripley’s redemption or just another mess?

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 was released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, on NBC. The show has been a major part of NBC’s One Chicago universe since it premiered on November 17, 2015. The medical drama follows the doctors, nurses, and staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they handle high-pressure cases in the emergency department. Now in its 10th season, Chicago Med continues to introduce new characters while developing long-running storylines.

Dr. Mitch Ripley has been spiraling for weeks, and his downward slide hit a breaking point when he got into a car accident at the start of the episode. Ripley crashed into an abandoned car while driving down a deserted road, distracted by a phone call from Dr. John Frost.

When he stepped out to check the scene, he heard cries for help and discovered a woman and her daughter trapped in an old well. Sadie Smith and her young daughter Emilia had fallen into the deep hole after stopping to use the bathroom during a road trip. Sadie was in critical condition, and Emilia’s arm was broken. Ripley immediately called 911, and soon, Chicago Fire’s Mouch arrived with the rescue team.

From the beginning, Ripley refused to step aside, insisting on helping with the operation. His medical knowledge made him valuable, but the situation quickly became about more than just the victims. It was clear this was being set up as Ripley’s chance at redemption.

After weeks of bad decisions, his actions during this crisis would determine whether he could turn things around or continue to self-destruct. However, his choices were just as reckless as ever.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15: A life on the line and a rescue gone wrong

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

As the rescue operation unfolded, Ripley worked alongside Mouch and the firefighters to stabilize the victims. With Emilia in pain and Sadie growing weaker, Ripley convinced the team to let him assist. He reassured Sadie and helped get her daughter to safety, but getting Sadie out was much more complicated.

Her leg was severely injured, and Ripley realized that amputation was the only option if they wanted to save her life. Without hesitation, he went into the well himself, determined to do the procedure before she lost too much blood. He stabilized her, performed the amputation, and signaled for her to be lifted out. However, just as things seemed under control, disaster struck.

The tunnel collapsed, burying Ripley beneath the rubble. Communication was cut off, and the rescue team lost all signs of life from him. The situation became a race against time. Back at Gaffney, Dr. Daniel Charles and Sharon Goodwin received word of the collapse, and Charles rushed to the scene, knowing Ripley’s mental state was fragile.

With air running out and the weight of the collapse pressing down, it was unclear if Ripley would survive—or if this would be his final act of self-sacrifice.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15: Sully’s ghost and Ripley’s fight to stay alive

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

Buried under the debris, Ripley started fading fast. Unable to move and struggling to breathe, he began to lose consciousness. That’s when he saw Sully—his childhood best friend, who had died just weeks earlier. Sully appeared to him in a vision, urging Ripley to fight. Ripley, exhausted and drained, seemed ready to give up, but Sully wasn’t having it.

He reminded Ripley of who he was before everything fell apart and told him that he wasn’t allowed to die—that he still had people who needed him. Back at the rescue site, Mouch and the firefighters worked desperately to reach him, but time was running out. Dr. Charles, who arrived at the scene, got on the radio and started talking to Ripley, trying to keep him conscious.

He told Ripley that he was more than his mistakes, that his life still mattered, and that he wasn’t alone. It was an emotional moment, but Ripley still failed to respond. Just when it seemed like he was slipping away for good, the rescue team broke through. Mouch reached Ripley and pulled him out just in time. But even after he was taken above ground, there was no guarantee he would survive.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15: A last-minute save and a confession from Asher

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

As soon as Ripley was out of the rubble, the medical team rushed in, but he was unresponsive—he wasn’t breathing, and his pulse was weak. The doctors worked frantically to stabilize him as Dr. Hannah Asher arrived at the scene. She had broken things off with Ripley weeks ago, knowing that he needed to fix himself before they could have a real relationship.

But seeing him on the brink of death changed everything. As he lay there motionless, Asher broke down, telling him that she loved him too. Just as she said those words, Ripley’s eyes shot open, gasping for air. It was a dramatic moment, but it left a lot of questions unanswered. Was this really a turning point for Ripley, or would he continue to struggle? Would his near-death experience change the way he saw his relationship with Asher?

With only a few episodes left in the season, what consequences would his reckless choices have on his future at the hospital? Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 ended on an emotional high, but the fallout from Ripley’s actions is far from over.

Fans can watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 on NBC.

