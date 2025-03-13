Why was there no new episode of Chicago Med season 10 this week (March 12, 2025)? Explained

NBC’s Chicago Med has been a part of the One Chicago franchise since its debut on November 17, 2015. Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, the medical drama focuses on the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Ad

No new episode of the show aired on March 12, 2025. Instead, NBC aired a rerun from the One Chicago crossover event. This was not unexpected, as the network had previously announced a scheduled three-week hiatus.

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 15, Down in a Hole, Dr. Mitch Ripley and Dr. Hannah Asher rush to help a mother and daughter trapped in a collapsed well. The mother is badly hurt and stuck between debris. The team struggles to get them out as the structure becomes unstable. Ripley works with Mouch from Chicago Fire to secure the victims, but another collapse buries him under the rubble.

Ad

Trending

Ripley loses consciousness and sees his late best friend Sully urging him to fight. Asher refuses to leave and watches as the rescue team desperately digs through the wreckage. After a tense effort, Mouch and the team manage to pull Ripley out. He looks battered and barely moves.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Asher breaks down and tells him she loves him. His eyes finally open, but his condition remains uncertain. The episode ends as they rush him into emergency care.

Ad

Why there was no new episode of Chicago Med on March 12, 2025

Chicago Med (Image sourced from NBC)

Season 10 episode 16 of the show did not air on March 12, 2025. The network had already announced a three-week break for the entire One Chicago franchise, which included Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The decision to schedule this break was not last-minute but part of a planned programming strategy.

Ad

Chicago Med typically airs about 20 episodes per season, starting in the fall and ending in late spring. A break like this prevents the show from running out of new episodes too soon. NBC schedules gaps between episodes to pace the season correctly and keep viewers engaged without long-term disruptions.

Another reason for the break comes from the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. CBS broadcasts most of the games, but other networks avoid scheduling major new episodes during this period.

Ad

Many viewers shift their attention to basketball, and networks like NBC choose to hold back their biggest shows to avoid a drop in ratings. Instead of competing with sports coverage, NBC waits for the right time to bring Chicago Med back when more viewers are watching.

Production schedules also play a role in this type of break. Filming, editing, and finalizing episodes takes time, especially for a show that delivers medical drama with emotional depth. The current season has introduced new characters and ongoing conflicts that need careful planning. A short hiatus gives the cast and crew extra time to finish upcoming episodes and maintain the show’s quality.

Ad

On March 12, NBC filled the One Chicago time slot with a rerun of the In the Trenches crossover event. That crossover originally aired in January and brought characters from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. into the same storyline.

When is the show returning?

Chicago-Med (Image sourced from NBC)

The break will last for three weeks, and Chicago Med will return with a new episode on March 26, 2025. When the show picks up, it will continue the storylines that were left unresolved before the break.

Ad

Dr. Mitch Ripley’s struggles will likely escalate, Dr. Hannah Asher’s challenges will continue, and major conflicts within the hospital will move toward resolution. With only a few episodes left in the season, each one will build toward the season finale.

Season 10 episode 16 of the show, titled Poster Child, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback