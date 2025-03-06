Who plays Mitch Ripley in Chicago Med? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Chicago Med is a television medical drama series produced by NBC that started airing in 2015. The series centers around the professional and personal dynamics of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department staff. It is under the umbrella of Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Dr. Mitchell "Mitch" Ripley is an attending physician in emergency medicine at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Australian actor Luke Mitchell plays the role of Dr. Mitch Ripley from season 9 of Chicago Med. Dr. Ripley's character features an intricate history characterized by an impulse control disorder. His history is also linked to Dr. Daniel Charles.

Luke Mitchell's role as Dr. Mitch Ripley in Chicago Med

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) in Chicago Med (Image via NBC)

Alongside his medical skills, Dr. Mitch Ripley's character came with a troubling backstory, replete with complex issues, such as childhood aggression and impulsivity, which resulted in him being hospitalized during his teenage years. Indeed, this has seemingly shaped his compassion towards patients as well as colleagues.

During Chicago Med season 10, Ripley goes through the pain of permanently losing a close friend, Sully. To battle this pain, he begins to excessively drink and get into physical fights, often hurting himself in the process. Subsequently, he spirals into depression and develops issues with some of his co-workers.

Dr. Mitch Ripley and Dr. Daniel Charles share a professional connection emerging from Ripley's childhood. Following an episode in which he injured another child, he was placed in a hospital because of an impulse control disorder. Dr. Charles was one of the practitioners at Cook County Juvenile who managed his case involving medication and physical restraints.

When Ripley joined Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as an attending physician, he recognized Dr. Charles as one of his past doctors. Ripley recalled the treatment approach used during his hospitalization and had unresolved concerns about it. He also noted Dr. Charles’ departure when his rotation ended, which he associated with his treatment experience.

Moreover, Dr. Hannah Asher and Ripley have a romantic relationship, but it grows complicated due to Ripley's self-destructive behavior and failure to manage his grief. While battling his demons, he also risked his position at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Luke Mitchell's perspective on the role

Luke Mitchell remarked that the jargon related to medicine was complex, which required input from medical consultants for its accuracy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on September 11, 2024, he said:

"That is one of the bigger challenges because it's getting the jargon down, but also having some idea of what you're talking about."

In his description of filming Down in a Hole, a season 10 episode, Mitchell noted it was like filming an independent movie because of the on-location shoots in the cold. In an interview with TV Insider on February 28, 2025, he said:

"And so it was just really crazy to be out on location shooting outside, and it just happened to be a cold snap in Chicago. It was like an arctic blast. We were really shooting in some cold temperatures, so that was really cool. We had all these fire trucks and ambulances and cop cars and news trucks, and it felt like a big deal."

While discussing Ripley's character evolution, Mitchell pointed out:

"We're going to see a more emotional Ripley, maybe a more truthful Ripley, which is a really interesting place to be."

Early life and career of Luke Mitchell

Luke Mitchell, an actor with roles in several Australian and foreign TV series, was born on the Gold Coast on the April 17, 1985. Luke tried his hand at professional tennis from the age of five up until nineteen. Eventually, he chose to pursue a career in acting.

Mitchell began his career in the television industry by playing Chris Knight in Neighbours (2008) and Will Benjamin in H2O: Just Add Water (2009). Mitchell received international recognition as John Young in The CW's The Tomorrow People (2013–2014).

He transitioned to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2015–2016), where he portrayed Lincoln Campbell, an Inhuman with the power to manipulate electricity. Mitchell also played Roman Briggs on NBC's Blindspot from 2016 to 2020. He joined the cast of Chicago Med in 2023.

Watch new episodes of Chicago Med every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

