Who played Noah Sexton on Chicago Med? Everything you need to know

Chicago Med is a television medical drama series produced by NBC that started airing in 2015. The series centers on the professional and personal dynamics of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department staff. It is under the umbrella of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise which includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Roland Buck III played Dr. Noah Sexton in Chicago Med, who appears as a medical student and April Sexton's younger brother, an ED nurse.

Starting as a medical student and later a resident in emergency medicine, Noah faces numerous hardships that aim to break his spirit and skill in medicine. With the help of his sister throughout his medical journey, Noah stays committed to his profession.

Roland Buck III's role as Dr. Noah Sexton in Chicago Med

Roland Buck III played Dr. Noah Sexton on Chicago Med for NBC. Noah Sexton, first introduced in season 1, is the younger brother of nurse April Sexton. He started as a medical student and advanced to a resident in emergency medicine, then to general surgery. He faced numerous hurdles, such as committing medical blunders and crossing ethical boundaries.

In season 1, Noah appeared as a medical student at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. He had to endure the high-pressure environment of the Chicago Medical Center.

Because of his arrogance, he found himself in direct conflict with his ED nurse sister, April Sexton. While being a student, he earned some respect, which motivated him to try and prove himself as a decent doctor.

Noah took on the role of an emergency medicine resident in seasons 2 and 3. He battled critical challenges, including a patient’s misdiagnosis, an ethical dilemma, and understanding the value of responsibility and cooperation.

He also had April on his side, but she ended up being challenging due to Noah’s professional hardships. His mistake almost caused a patient’s death in season 3, episode 11, Folie a Deux.

His medical career progressed further in seasons 4 and 5, where Noah worked independently, but his lack of experience resulted in oversights. He got involved in complex and sensitive situations, such as caring for trauma patients, handling gang violence, and facing ethical dilemmas.

Noah's story took a significant turn in season 6 after he decided to depart from the hospital. In episode 5, When Your Heart Rules Your Head, Noah clandestinely gave Dr. James Coleman, a suicide-attempting patient, the means required to end his life.

This kind act broke medical ethics and resulted in Dr. Ethan Choi firing him from the residency program while still allowing him to keep his license.

Noah showed up in season 8, episode 9, This Could Be the Start of Something New, for a short cameo during April's wedding with Dr. Ethan Choi.

Roland Buck III's early life and career

Born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 13, 1988, Roland spent part of his childhood in Dallas, Texas, and later moved to Los Angeles.

During high school, he developed his interest in acting, which led him to get a degree from the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts in 2015.

He starred along with Chris Rock and Adam Sandler in The Week Of as Tyler in 2018. He was also featured in Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021) and Sleight (2016). In addition to these, Buck was also featured in Better Call Saul and The Rookie.

Watch new episodes of Chicago Med every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

