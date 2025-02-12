Who is Dr Latham on Chicago Med? Everything you need to know

Chicago Med is a drama about the lives of doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. It is a successor to Chicago Fire and one of the three shows in the One Chicago franchise. The show features medical cases and personal struggles of the staff.

Dr. Isidore Latham, portrayed by Ato Essandoh, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who joined Chicago Med in season 2 as the head of the department after Dr. David Downey died. Compared to his colleagues, Latham takes a precise and no-nonsense approach.

Being on the autism spectrum, Latham is different from other people. His condition complicates his social interactions and communication, making him appear cold and withdrawn. However, his surgical skills earn him respect.

Role of Dr. Isidore Latham in Chicago Med and his background

Dr. Isidore Latham (Image via Youtube/@Chicago Official)

Dr. Isidore Latham, the Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, is known to have a remarkable record of performing complex surgeries.

Latham’s cultural customs impact his routine and decisions. Although some of his actions contradict his colleagues, he stands up for his principles.

To achieve the goals for Latham's character portrayal, Essandoh spent time with Rabbi Capers Funnye. He learned Jewish practices to prepare for the role. In an interview with the Jewish Journal on September 21, 2016, Essando stated:

"The information was overwhelming and swimming around in my head. I felt like I was back in Cornell studying organic chemistry. I’ve gotten a fascinating primer into a lifetime of devotion."

How does Latham's faith and autism shape his character?

As an Orthodox Jewish man, Dr. Isidore Latham practices his faith daily. His religious routine includes donning a kippah and tzitzit, and he does not work during the Sabbath unless during emergencies. These practices sometimes make work difficult for him.

Dr. Latham has Asperger's syndrome, a kind of autism spectrum disorder that results in him having trouble understanding social interactions, and having a general liking toward habits and routines.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Latham's condition helps him be precise while performing surgeries. He is undergoing treatment for social amenability through Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

Dr. Latham’s interactions with colleagues and growth over time

Dr. Isidore Latham with Dr. Connor Rhodes in Chicago Med (Image via Instagram/@atoessandoh)

Dr. Isidore Latham's mentorship of Dr. Connor Rhodes commenced with considerable friction, as seen during episode 1 of season 2. The two had disputes earlier because of Latham’s high standards and straightforward communication style, which often contradicted what Rhodes wanted to do.

With time and after performing a few complex surgeries, the two began respecting each other. From season 2 episode 13, Rhodes started to admire Latham's discipline, and Latham began to appreciate Rhodes' surgical skills. Such changes in the working relationship strengthened their business rapport.

Key moments of Dr. Latham's role on Chicago Med

The development of Isidore Latham centers around his diagnosis of autism. During his early years, he faces challenges with emotions and communication. In episode 11 of season 2, he seeks Dr. Charles's help with social engagement and interactions. His progress helps him recognize more of his problems.

Some of his important story arcs involve complicated surgeries and ethical problems. Although his rigidity can sometimes create tension, his thoroughness saves lives.

New episodes of Chicago Med air every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

