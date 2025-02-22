How many seasons of Chicago Med are there? Explained

Chicago Med has been a staple in medical drama television since it first premiered on NBC on November 17, 2015. As part of the One Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf, the show follows the doctors, nurses, and staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The series focuses on emergency medicine but also highlights the emotional toll the job takes on healthcare workers. The show also frequently crosses over with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., creating a shared universe filled with interconnected storylines and recurring characters.

As of February 22, 2025, Chicago Med has aired 10 seasons and a total of 193 episodes.

A proper guide to every season and episode of Chicago Med

Chicago Med (Image sourced from NBC)

1) Season 1 (2015–16) – 18 Episodes

The first season introduces the emergency department staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Connor Rhodes lead the medical team while Dr. Natalie Manning, a pediatric specialist, prepares for the birth of her child after losing her husband. Sharon Goodwin oversees the hospital and manages the challenges of balancing administration with patient care. The season includes crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., officially establishing the One Chicago universe.

2) Season 2 (2016–17) – 23 Episodes

Dr. Connor Rhodes moves into cardiothoracic surgery while Dr. Natalie Manning struggles to balance her career with raising her child. Dr. Ethan Choi, a military veteran, steps into more leadership responsibilities. Dr. Sarah Reese decides to switch from pathology to psychiatry under Dr. Daniel Charles. Hospital politics become more intense as Dr. Will Halstead frequently clashes with the administration. Personal relationships play a bigger role, including April Sexton’s engagement with Dr. Choi.

3) Season 3 (2017–18) – 20 Episodes

Dr. Sarah Reese faces ethical dilemmas while training under Dr. Charles in psychiatry. Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker develop a rivalry as they fight for top surgical cases. Dr. Natalie Manning explores new relationships while Dr. Will Halstead deals with complications in his personal life. April Sexton battles health issues, including a tuberculosis diagnosis. The emergency department handles multiple high-risk medical crises, pushing the entire team beyond their limits.

4) Season 4 (2018–19) – 22 Episodes

Chicago Med (Image sourced from NBC)

Dr. Halstead works undercover for the FBI, creating tension in his relationship with Dr. Manning. Dr. Choi and April deal with professional and personal challenges after April’s miscarriage. Dr. Charles faces difficult psychiatric cases that test his moral compass. Meanwhile, Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker’s relationship becomes complicated as power struggles in the cardiothoracic department increase. Sharon Goodwin deals with hospital budget issues.

5) Season 5 (2019–20) – 20 Episodes

April and Dr. Choi hit a rough patch after she kisses Dr. Marcel. Dr. Manning suffers from a brain injury after a car accident but hides it from her colleagues. Dr. Rhodes leaves after his father’s murder, while Dr. Marcel steps in as a trauma surgeon. Dr. Charles reconnects with his daughter. The season is cut short due to production delays, ending with unresolved storylines.

6) Season 6 (2020–21) – 16 Episodes

Chicago Med (Image sourced from NBC)

The season starts during the COVID-19 pandemic and shows how it affects the hospital staff. Dr. Choi takes over as chief of the emergency department which causes tension with his colleagues. Dr. Halstead gets involved in a clinical trial that leads to serious ethical issues. Dr. Manning makes a mistake that puts her at odds with Dr. Halstead. Dr. Marcel works to establish himself as a respected surgeon while April focuses on nurse practitioner training.

7) Season 7 (2021–22) – 22 Episodes

Dr. Halstead returns after being fired and is assigned to investigate Dr. Matt Cooper for insurance fraud. Dr. Manning leaves and Dr. Stevie Hammer joins the team which creates conflict with Dr. Halstead. Dr. Choi recovers from a serious injury that nearly kills him. Dr. Marcel earns Dr. Blake’s trust while strengthening his position as a top surgeon. The hospital deals with cyberattacks and severe staff shortages that push everyone to their limits.

8) Season 8 (2022–23) – 22 Episodes

The season opens with a fire at Gaffney putting patients and staff at risk. Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher reignite old feelings. Dr. Marcel continues to rise in the trauma department but faces conflicts with Dr. Blake. Dr. Choi and April rekindle their romance and get married. Dr. Charles works on rebuilding his personal life while handling complex psychiatric cases. The season ends with Dr. Halstead resigning.

9) Season 9 (2024) – 13 Episodes

Chicago Med (Image sourced from NBC)

Dr. Ripley and Dr. Asher are introduced as new attending physicians. Dr. Charles deals with a difficult custody case involving a former patient. Dr. Archer battles kidney failure but refuses treatment. Dr. Marcel struggles after the loss of a patient. The hospital undergoes administrative changes, leading to tensions among staff. The season is shorter due to production delays but sets up major shifts for Season 10.

10) Season 10 (2024–25) – 10+ Episodes (Ongoing)

The season begins with a ship accident causing chaos in the ED. Dr. Archer steps down as chief, and Dr. Caitlin Lennox takes over. Dr. Ripley spirals after his friend’s death, leading to reckless decisions. Sharon Goodwin faces an assault case that threatens her position. Dr. Charles and Dr. Frost take on challenging psych cases. The season continues to explore the hospital’s staffing crisis and personal struggles.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14, titled Acid Test is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.

