What happened to Molly Glynn from Chicago Fire? Details explored

Chicago Fire has been airing on NBC since 2012 and was the first show in the One Chicago franchise. The show follows the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue teams at Firehouse 51. The series has introduced many characters over the years, some have stayed for multiple seasons while others had shorter but memorable roles.

Molly Glynn was one of the actors who made an impression. Although she did not play a firefighter or paramedic, she had a recurring role as an emergency room doctor. Her time on the show was short, but she had a long career in theater and television.

In September 2014, she was biking with her husband when a storm hit. A tree fell and struck her before she could find shelter. The actress, 46, was taken to Evanston Hospital with severe injuries but did not survive.

Everything you need to know about Molly Glynn from Chicago Fire

Molly Glynn (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Molly Glynn was an American actress who worked in Chicago’s theater scene and appeared on television. She played an Emergency Room doctor in three episodes of Chicago Fire in 2013.

She treated injured firefighters and patients who were rushed to the hospital. Although her role was not a main one, it helped show the medical side of emergency response.

Outside of the Chicago Fire, Molly Glynn had a long career in theater and television. She was a well-known stage actress in Chicago and performed with major theater companies like Steppenwolf Theatre, Writers Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

She participated in classical and modern productions and had guest roles on TV shows like Boss on Starz and Early Edition on CBS.

Glynn started her career with commercials and stage performances before she moved to television. Her first TV role was in a 1998 episode of Early Edition. She kept working in both theater and television throughout her life.

In September 2014 she died after being hit by a falling tree while biking with her husband. A sudden storm with winds over 70 miles per hour knocked over a tree as they were trying to find shelter. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Evanston Hospital where she died the next day on September 6, 2014.

Her sudden passing was a shock to the Chicago theater and television community. Many of her colleagues and fans paid tribute to her talent and kindness. The Writers Theatre’s artistic director, Michael Halberstam, called her loss “incalculable” and noted that she had been emerging as one of Chicago’s most respected actors.

Molly Glynn (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

A fundraiser was started to help her family and it raised more than $135,000. When she passed away she left behind two teenage sons from a previous marriage.

The next episode of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC. This will be season 13, episode 14, titled Bar Time.

