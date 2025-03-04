Chicago Med season 10 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15, Down in a Hole, will air on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. After a surprise visit from NABH to the hospital in episode 14 and the chaos that ensued due to Dean Archer, the latest episode follows Dr. Mitch Ripley's attempt to rescue a woman. This episode promises intense drama and emotional moments with unexpected visitors from the past.

Episode 15 offers gripping scenarios with Maggie Lockwood facing an unexpected reunion from the past, a visitor from Dr. Frost's television show days. Dr. Hannah faces an extremely rare condition in a patient during an ultrasound. Also, with Dr. Ripley undertaking a high-rescue mission, this episode will blend medical emergencies with emotional sentiments.

Chicago Med is a medical drama premiering on NBC. The show was launched in 2015 and focused on the lives of doctors and nurses who deal with cases in the Emergency Department of Chicago Medical Center. The show is currently in its tenth season, the first episode of which was released on September 25, 2024.

Timings of Chicago Med season 10 episode 15

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15, Down in a Hole, will air on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show releases its episodes weekly on every Wednesday. The release timings of the show according to different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Eastern Standard Time 8 PM Central Standard Time 7 PM Pacific Standard Time 5 PM Central European Time 2 AM Indian Standard Time 5:30 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time 12 PM

Where to watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 15

Viewers can watch the show live at the regular timings on NBC and its YouTube page, available to the subscribers. The show can also be viewed on Peacock the following day.

In India, the episodes of Chicago Med season 10 are available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Both streaming platforms require subscriptions for their viewers to access the latest episodes of the show.

What to expect from Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 and episode 14 recap

The latest season of the show has been very intense with doctors bracing for the storms from a nearby hospital closing and also some new faces being introduced in the story. Episode 15 deals with Dr. Ripley trying to rescue a woman and a child who are trapped in an abandoned well, an incident aptly tied with the name of the episode, Down in a Hole.

The episode also peeks into Maggie Lockwood's situation; she feels insecure and shadowed when an old friend from Dr. John Frost's past pops up to meet him. This episode will also witness Dr. Hannah Asher dealing with a rare diagnosis of a patient that is uncovered in an ultrasound, and she is unaware of the whereabouts of Dr. Ripley, who is stuck in a rescue mission.

It will be interesting to watch how Dr. Asher handles the sensitive case and deals with the news of Dr. Ripley. Previously in episode 14, Acid Test, Dr. Asher and Dr. Ripley's relationship reaches a turning point, wherein they both break up. In the same episode, Dr. Asher handles a case of a teenager who suffers from shock syndrome, caused by accidentally leaving a tampon in.

In the previous episode, the doctors at the hospital deal with a surprise check from the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and the chaos that ensued due to Dr. Archer being under the influence of a hallucinating drug. Also, an important highlight of the episode is the case of Brayden, who is shot in the heart and is critical.

