Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 recap: Who are Brayden and Jeremiah?

NBC’s Chicago Med season 10, episode 14, titled Acid Test, aired on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The episode delivered intense drama as Gaffney’s Emergency Department struggled with overcrowding after a nearby hospital shut down.

Ad

To make things more stressful, a surprise visit from a National Accreditation Board of Hospitals representative added extra pressure. Meanwhile, the doctors tried to manage complicated medical cases while dealing with personal challenges.

During the chaos, a teenage boy named Brayden arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. His older brother, Jeremiah, brought him in and claimed the shooting was an accident. As Dr. Frost and Dr. Lenox fought to save Brayden’s life, the truth slowly came out. The situation turned out to be more complicated, involving painful family secrets and difficult choices.

Ad

Trending

Brayden and Jeremiah were the sons of Alderman Whitlocker, a City Council member. Brayden was the patient fighting to survive, while Jeremiah first took the blame for the shooting. However, the truth revealed a heartbreaking story of abuse and fear. The episode explored family struggles, sacrifice, and the doctors’ determination to save lives, no matter how complicated the circumstances.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Also read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 recap: Who is Eva?

Ad

Chicago Med season 10 episode 14: What happened to Brayden?

Brayden was brought to Gaffney with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the heart. His brother, Jeremiah, told the doctors he had accidentally shot Brayden, saying he thought his brother was an intruder.

But the truth was much more painful as their mother, Olivia, had fired the shot, thinking she was protecting her family from her abusive ex-husband. After their parents separated, the family moved to a dangerous neighborhood, and Jeremiah got an illegal gun to keep them safe.

Ad

The situation got worse when Olivia, scared of losing custody of her sons, begged Jeremiah to take the blame. Dr. Frost noticed injuries on Olivia’s hand that looked like gun blowback, which helped him figure out what really happened.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lenox focused on saving Brayden, rushing him into surgery. Thankfully, Brayden survived, and Olivia eventually admitted to the shooting, explaining she only wanted to protect her children from their violent father.

Ad

In a heartbreaking twist, Alderman Whitlocker tried to take custody of Brayden, manipulating Olivia and the boys. But Dr. Lenox found old injuries on Brayden’s x-rays, proving he had been abused in the past.

Jeremiah, who was turning 18 in a week, agreed to take custody of Brayden, so their mom wouldn’t have to suffer anymore. The episode ended with the brothers finally safe, though still deeply affected by the trauma they had lived through.

Ad

Also read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 recap: Sully dies, Ripley griefs and Doris' career hangs in balance

Ad

Chicago Med season 10 episode 14: Dr. Archer saves the hospital

The chaos at Gaffney got worse when Alistair Reed, the NABH inspector, showed up pretending to be a patient. He complained about everything, from long wait times to where the trash cans were placed.

At the same time, Dr. Archer treated a patient from a rave and accidentally got drugged when someone put a laced sticker on him. Even though Archer was out of it, he somehow became an unexpected hero as the hospital struggled to stay afloat.

Ad

Maggie tried to keep Archer away from Reed, but things quickly got out of control. While drugged, Archer started giving deep, thoughtful advice to patients and even to Reed.

His surprising kindness and honesty made an impact on the inspector, who started to ease up on his harsh judgment of the hospital. Archer’s strange behavior, combined with the staff’s determination to care for their patients, helped Reed see that Gaffney’s true strength was its doctors, not just its rules.

Ad

At first, Reed seemed determined to fail the hospital. But after watching the doctors fight to save Brayden and handle the overcrowded ED, he changed his mind.

In the end, Archer’s accidental intervention helped save Gaffney’s accreditation, showing that compassion and human connection can be just as important as following protocols. It was a wild night, but both the hospital and its reputation made it through.

Also read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 11 ending explained: Who is the burned woman?

Ad

Ad

Other highlights of Chicago Med season 10 episode 14

Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 included several emotional stories besides Brayden’s shooting and the hospital inspection. Dr. Asher treated Ariana, a young girl with toxic shock syndrome caused by accidentally leaving a tampon in.

Her mother, trying to shelter her from adulthood, unknowingly put her daughter at risk. Asher carefully handled the situation, saving Ariana while gently helping her mother understand.

At the same time, Jackie’s custody fight with her abusive ex-husband took a surprising turn. Olivia’s confession about shooting Brayden to protect her sons reflected Jackie’s struggles, adding to the episode’s theme of mothers sacrificing for their children. Jeremiah’s choice to take care of Brayden showed the difficult decisions families make to stay safe.

Ad

In the romance storyline, Asher ends things with Ripley, realizing he needs to take care of himself first. Even though he admitted he still loved her, their breakup became final, especially after he kissed someone else. The episode ended with a mix of hope and sadness, showing the heavy emotional toll of life in the ER, where love and loss often go hand in hand.

Also read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 ending explained: What happened to Sully?

Ad

Fans can watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 on NBC and Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback