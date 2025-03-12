Where to watch Magnum, P.I.? All streaming options explored

Magnum, P.I. became one of the most well-known crime dramas of the 1980s. Tom Selleck played Thomas Magnum, a private investigator living in a beachfront guesthouse in Hawaii. He worked on cases that caught his interest and often relied on help from his closest friends. T.C. was a helicopter pilot who ran a local charter service. Rick owned a beachside bar and had connections all over Oahu. Both served with Magnum in Vietnam.

Ad

Magnum lived on the estate of Robin Masters, a wealthy but rarely seen novelist. He had an ongoing feud with Jonathan Higgins, the strict British caretaker who ran the property. Higgins was disciplined and by-the-book. Magnum was easygoing and often pushed the limits of his privileges. Their clashes became one of the most memorable parts of the show.

The series aired on CBS from December 11, 1980, to May 1, 1988. It ran for eight seasons and dominated television ratings. It ranked in the top 20 for five straight years and reached the No. 3 spot in 1982-83. It changed how TV detectives were portrayed. Magnum was not a suit-wearing investigator solving cases in a city. He was a relaxed but capable detective in a Hawaiian shirt.

Ad

Trending

The show also took a different approach to Vietnam veterans. It portrayed them as regular people instead of violent or unstable. That struck a chord with many viewers and gave the series a lasting impact.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Here are all the streaming options for Magnum, P.I.

Magnum, P.I. (Image via CBS)

Viewers looking to watch Magnum, P.I. have a few good streaming options, but availability depends on whether they want to stream for free, subscribe to a paid service, or buy individual episodes. Here’s a full breakdown of where to find the show and how much they’ll need to pay.

Ad

1) Free Streaming Options

1) Freevee – 100% Free (With Ads)

Amazon’s Freevee allows viewers to watch Magnum, P.I. for free with ads. This doesn’t need a subscription or payment of any kind—just an Amazon account. One can access Freevee through the Amazon Prime Video app. However, ads will play throughout the episodes.

2) YouTube (With Ads)

Some episodes of Magnum, P.I. are available to watch for free on YouTube, but they come with ads. Availability can change, and not all seasons may be offered for free at any given time. If viewers want the entire series, they will need to buy individual episodes or full seasons.

Ad

Buying episodes or full seasons

Magnum, P.I. (Image via CBS)

1) Amazon Prime Video (Purchase Option)

Ad

If viwers prefer to own Magnum, P.I., they can buy individual episodes or full seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Individual episodes : $1.99 (SD) or $2.99 (HD)

: $1.99 (SD) or $2.99 (HD) Full seasons: $19.99 to $24.99 (depending on SD vs. HD)

Viewers can access their purchases anytime without worrying about rotating availability on streaming services.

2) Apple TV

Apple TV also offers Magnum, P.I. for purchase, with similar pricing:

$1.99 per episode

$19.99–$24.99 per season

If viewers use Apple devices, this is a good option for keeping the episodes in their library.

Ad

3) Vudu

On Vudu, one can buy individual episodes or full seasons at the same price points as Amazon and Apple TV. Vudu allows viewers to watch their purchases on various devices without needing a subscription.

4) Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store also sells Magnum, P.I. episodes and seasons, making it a good option for Windows and Xbox users. Pricing is generally in line with Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Streaming with a Subscription Service

Ad

1) Amazon Prime Video (via Freevee or Paramount+ Add-On)

Freevee Option : Stream Magnum, P.I. for free with ads.

: Stream Magnum, P.I. for free with ads. Paramount+ Add-On : If you prefer ad-free viewing, you can subscribe to Paramount+ through Prime Video . Pricing for Paramount+ is:

: If you prefer viewing, you can subscribe to . Pricing for is: With Ads – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month Ad-Free (with Showtime included) – $11.99/month

– $11.99/month A 7-day free trial is available for new users.

What is Magnum, P.I. about?

Tom Selleck as Magnum on the show (Image via CBS)

Thomas Magnum is a private investigator living the dream in Hawaii. He operates out of a beachfront estate called Robin’s Nest, which belongs to the wealthy, reclusive novelist Robin Masters.

Ad

Magnum doesn’t own the place—he just lives there as part of an arrangement where he provides security for the property. But really, he spends most of his time working cases that interest him, driving around in a Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole, and arguing with Jonathan Higgins, the estate’s caretaker.

Higgins is a former British Army sergeant major, and he treats Robin’s Nest like a military base. He constantly clashes with Magnum over house rules, but deep down, there’s mutual respect. Higgins also looks after Zeus and Apollo, two highly trained Dobermans that don’t exactly like Magnum.

Ad

Magnum's best friends, T.C. (Theodore Calvin) and Rick (Orville Wright), are both Vietnam War veterans like him. T.C. runs a helicopter charter service called Island Hoppers, which Magnum frequently takes advantage of. Rick owns the King Kamehameha Club, an upscale beachside bar, and has connections all over Oahu.

Magnum, P.I. (Image via CBS)

Beyond the detective work, the show explores Magnum’s past in Vietnam, his relationships, and his search for something more meaningful in life. By the end of the series, Magnum learns he has a daughter, Lily, and decides to leave his carefree life behind to rejoin Naval Intelligence and protect her.

Ad

Viewers can watch the show on the aforementioned platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback