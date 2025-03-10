9-1-1 season 8 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 is set to drop on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans are counting down the days after the intense cliffhanger from episode 9, which left Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in serious danger.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for 9-1-1 season 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

The last episode, titled Sob Stories, delivered a shocking twist when Detective Amber Brayburn (played by Abigail Spencer) was revealed as the real kidnapper. The episode ended with Maddie being attacked in her own home, knocked out by Brayburn, who chillingly said, "You’re going to be so mad at me," as Maddie slipped into unconsciousness.

The cliffhanger has left viewers desperate to know Maddie's fate, especially since she's pregnant and already battling with guilt over the events earlier in the episode. Fans also want answers about Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) after the emotional fallout of Eddie's decision to move to Texas to be closer to his son, Christopher.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Buck's struggle with abandonment issues reached a boiling point, and how he'll cope in the upcoming episode is a big question mark. With so many threads left hanging, episode 10 is set to bring high-stakes drama, and fans are ready for the next chapter in this intense storyline.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 will air on Thursday

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Fans can catch the new episode live on ABC or stream it through platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Ad

With the previous episode leaving Maddie in a dangerous situation, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next chapter to see how the story unfolds and if Maddie will make it out safely.

Here's the release time for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 10 across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 13, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 13, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) March 13, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 13, 2025 9 p.m.

Ad

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10?

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

Interested viewers can watch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 on ABC when it airs on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Hulu the following day. One can stream it live through services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling, and Philo.

Ad

Each platform offers a live ABC stream, but one will need a valid TV provider login or a subscription. For those who miss the live broadcast, Hulu offers on-demand streaming with new episodes typically added by the morning after the episode airs.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10?

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10, titled Voices, is set to pick up right where the cliffhanger of episode 9 left off. The main focus will be on Maddie's terrifying kidnapping by Detective Amber Brayburn, who was revealed as the real kidnapper behind the mysterious calls to the 9-1-1 dispatch center.

Ad

With Maddie being pregnant, the stakes are incredibly high, and fans can expect to see a tense and dangerous situation unfold. The episode will likely explore how Brayburn managed to frame Richard Bullock and what her true motives are.

Meanwhile, Chimney will be at the center of the rescue efforts. After discovering Maddie is missing, he teams up with Athena and the 118 to track down clues. The team will use every resource available, combining detective work with the latest tech to locate Maddie before it's too late.

Ad

The episode is expected to dive into Maddie's survival instincts, drawing on her traumatic past with her abusive ex-husband, Doug.

In addition, Eddie's storyline will continue as he prepares for his move to Texas. This episode might also shed light on how the rest of the 118 are dealing with Eddie's departure, especially Buck, whose reaction to the news has been complicated.

A recap of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 before episode 10 airs

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9, titled Sob Stories, was one of the season's most intense episodes with a focus on Maddie's kidnapping and Eddie's possible move to Texas.

Ad

The episode started with Maddie taking a 9-1-1 call from a man named John, who seemed like he might harm himself but then revealed he had kidnapped a young girl. Maddie used her own past experiences to try to connect with him to keep the girl safe.

Athena brought in Detective Amber Brayburn to help with the case. Brayburn led the team to believe that Richard Bullock, a registered sex offender, was responsible. Despite Athena's best efforts, Richard could not be found.

Ad

John called Maddie again, and things got worse when he threatened Maddie’s daughter, Jee-Yun. Maddie made a desperate move and told John that the only way to stop himself from hurting anyone else was to end his own life. The call ended with a gunshot, and the police found Richard dead while the kidnapped girl was safe.

The episode ended with Maddie being at home and starting her usual nighttime routine when someone attacked her in the kitchen. The attacker was Detective Brayburn, who turned out to be the real kidnapper. She had framed Richard while she was the one behind the crimes. The episode finished with Maddie lying unconscious, leaving fans with a big cliffhanger.

Ad

At the same time, Eddie was dealing with his plans to move to Texas to be closer to his son, Christopher. Buck struggled to accept Eddie's leaving, and it caused tension between them. Before the end of the episode, Buck decided to sublet Eddie's apartment to help his friend but their friendship still felt uneasy.

Stay tuned for the new episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback