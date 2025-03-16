What role does Peter Krause play in 9-1-1? Character details explored

Since premiering on FOX back in January 2018, 9-1-1 has become one of TV's favorite shows about emergency responders. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the series gives viewers a close look at the tough and chaotic lives of firefighters, police officers, and dispatchers in Los Angeles.

At the center of 9-1-1 is Peter Krause, who plays Captain Bobby Nash, the respected leader of Station 118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Krause joined the show from its first episode and quickly became a key figure, guiding both rescue missions and emotional storylines.

His portrayal of Bobby Nash stands out because he’s not just another hero—he carries a heavy past involving personal tragedy and struggles with addiction.

Krause’s Bobby Nash shows viewers a very human side to first responders, dealing openly with themes like loss, redemption, and what it really means to rebuild a life.

Everything you need to know about Peter Krause's Bobby Nash in 9-1-1

Peter Krause plays Bobby Nash in 9-1-1 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Peter Krause plays Captain Bobby Nash on 9-1-1, a firefighter at the heart of Station 118 in Los Angeles. Bobby isn't your typical TV hero because his past is filled with heavy mistakes that define how he lives now.

In 2014, Bobby was working as a firefighter in St. Paul, Minnesota, when addiction got the better of him.

He secretly rented an empty apartment just to drink and do drugs away from his family. One night, after putting his kids, Brook and Robert Jr., to sleep, Bobby lied to his wife Marcy, telling her he was going out for a walk.

Instead, he got wasted, left a space heater running, and the resulting fire killed 148 people, including his wife and children.

Bobby was cleared by investigators because the building had tons of safety violations, but he still blamed himself.

He moved to Los Angeles hoping for a fresh start, but secretly made a deal with God—he'd save 148 lives, then end his own. When he first arrived at the 118, he struggled to bond with the crew.

Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) eventually broke down his walls after Bobby relapsed and finally confessed his painful past.

Chimney even discovered that Bobby's blood type could save babies with rare diseases, forcing Bobby to see his life wasn't worthless.

Things took another turn when Bobby met Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), an LAPD sergeant. They bonded during tough calls and slowly fell in love, eventually getting married at a courthouse in front of Athena's kids, Harry and May.

Their relationship wasn't always smooth, like when Athena’s mom accused Bobby of trying to replace her grandkids' father, Michael.

But despite ups and downs, Bobby and Athena stayed solid, always leaning on each other through life's hardest moments, like when Athena was attacked by a criminal she’d been chasing.

In season 5, Bobby felt responsible again after hiring Jonah Greenway, a paramedic who secretly hurt patients just to look heroic. Bobby blamed himself, nearly drinking again until Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) showed up and reminded Bobby he’d saved Eddie’s life—and many others.

This snapped Bobby out of it, and instead of drinking, he poured the alcohol down the drain.

Season 7 brought Bobby’s past back again when Amir Casey, whose wife died in the Minnesota fire, appeared and triggered Bobby’s guilt, making him quit the 118 without telling Athena. The stress led to hallucinations, including seeing his dead father, right before their house burned down.

Bobby managed to save Athena but suffered a serious heart attack, ending up hospitalized. After recovering, he slowly regained his strength, decided to fight for his job at the 118, and found peace in finally feeling he deserved happiness, not just punishment.

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1, titled Holy Mother of God, is scheduled to air on March 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

