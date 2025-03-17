How many roles did Sam Rockwell play in Law & Order? All characters explored

NBC’s Law & Order has been a primetime staple since 1990, following police investigations and courtroom prosecutions. Over the years, it has featured many guest stars who later became famous, including Sam Rockwell. Before his Oscar win and major film roles, Rockwell appeared twice as different characters on the show.

Both appearances happened early in his career, and neither role painted him in a flattering light. Yet both performances gave a glimpse of the range he would later become known for.

Here are Sam Rockwell's roles in Law & Order

Sam Rockwell starred in Law & Order(Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

As mentioned, Sam Rockwell appeared twice on Law & Order in the early 1990s, long before he became a well-known name in Hollywood. Both roles came before his breakout performances in film. His first appearance was in season 2, episode 20, titled Intolerance, which aired in 1992.

In this episode, Rockwell played Randy Borland, a teenager caught up in a racially charged case. The story revolved around the murder of a Chinese-American college student who was working on an award-winning science project. The police quickly focused on Borland and his group of friends.

They were accused of killing the student out of jealousy and racism because the victim’s academic success outshined them. Borland, played by Rockwell, was portrayed as a hostile, rebellious young man with a bad attitude. He became one of the prime suspects.

The detectives confronted him and tried to break down his alibi, but Borland’s tough exterior didn’t crack easily. Eventually, the investigation revealed deeper motivations and prejudices at play, and while Borland was implicated in the case. Rockwell’s performance showed early signs of his ability to play complicated, morally gray characters.

Rockwell returned to Law & Order the following year. He appeared in season 3, episode 21, titled Manhood, which aired in 1993. This time, he took on the role of Officer Donald Weddeker. The episode focused on the murder of a police officer, and as the investigation unfolded, the detectives discovered internal conflicts within the NYPD.

Sam Rockwell starred in Law & Order(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Weddeker was revealed to be one of the officers who had refused to back up the murdered cop because the victim was gay. Rockwell’s character wasn’t physically responsible for the death but was part of a group of officers who had ostracized their fellow cop. His refusal to assist during a dangerous call led to the officer being left vulnerable and ultimately killed.

In this role, Rockwell played a narrow-minded, prejudiced officer who showed little remorse for his actions. This Law & Order episode tackled themes of homophobia and loyalty within law enforcement, and Weddeker’s lack of empathy made him one of the key figures the detectives had to confront. Rockwell’s portrayal highlighted the toxic mindset the show was exposing, and the role was a stark contrast to his previous appearance as a reckless teenager.

Recently, Sam Rockwell made a surprise appearance in The White Lotus Season 3, episode 5, titled Full Moon Party. He played Frank, an old acquaintance of Walton Goggins’ character, Rick.

