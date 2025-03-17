What role did Nicole Brydon Bloom play in Paradise? Character details explored

Hulu’s Paradise first hit screens on January 26, 2025, and quickly grabbed attention for its unusual mix of political drama and post-apocalyptic mystery. The show, created by This Is Us mastermind Dan Fogelman, opens with the shocking murder of President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden.

The series pulls viewers into an underground city where 25,000 hand-picked survivors live after a devastating apocalyptic event. As the story flips between timelines, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) finds himself at the center of the investigation, uncovering layers of secrets and lies beneath the surface of this so-called paradise.

Among the standout characters is Jane Driscoll, played by Nicole Brydon Bloom. Introduced early as a seemingly naïve junior Secret Service agent, Jane’s role quickly becomes more complicated as the series progresses.

Her loyalty, backstory, and eventual actions reveal far more than what’s on the surface. Bloom’s portrayal of Jane takes a darker turn by episode 4, proving she is much more dangerous and unpredictable than she first appears.

Everything you need to know about Nicole Brydon Bloom's role in Paradise

Paradise (Image via Hulu)

Nicole Brydon Bloom plays Agent Jane Driscoll in Hulu’s Paradise, and from the start, her character seems like the least suspicious person in the bunker. Jane is introduced as a young, quiet, junior Secret Service agent working under Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) and President Cal Bradford (James Marsden).

Early episodes show her fitting right in—doing her job, following orders, and even sharing lighthearted moments like playing Wii Tennis with her shift partner, Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), while they’re supposed to be on duty. But that innocent façade doesn’t last.

By episode 3, cracks begin to show. Security footage reveals that Jane and Billy were the ones who turned off the cameras on the night President Bradford was murdered. At first, they claim they disabled the cameras to mess around and eat the president’s candy stash—harmless enough, or so it seems. But viewers get their first real hint that Jane’s hiding something deeper.

Episode 4 is where Jane’s true nature comes out. After Billy starts asking too many questions and threatens Sinatra’s (Julianne Nicholson) control, Jane poisons Billy without hesitation. She calmly sits across from him at dinner, waits for him to collapse, and delivers one chilling line: she’s Sinatra’s most dangerous weapon. The woman viewers thought was just a sweet, overlooked agent turns out to be a cold-blooded killer, hand-picked by Sinatra to eliminate threats.

Throughout the rest of the season, Jane keeps this double-faced act going. She appears quiet and obedient in front of other agents, but behind the scenes, she’s carrying out orders without flinching. She helps maintain the lie surrounding President Bradford’s death, making sure no one suspects the upper class’s manipulation.

Episode 7 and the finale peel back even more layers. Despite her loyalty to Sinatra, Jane’s behavior shifts once she’s ordered to babysit Presley Collins (Aliyah Mastin), Xavier’s daughter. There’s a subtle shift in her demeanor—while she’s still dangerous, her relationship with Presley brings out a protective, almost human side.

Paradise (Image via Hulu)

In the finale, Jane finally flips sides. After being insulted by Sinatra and seeing her own usefulness being questioned, Jane kills Sinatra and helps Xavier escape. It’s a total reversal because it shows that Jane is not just blindly loyal and she acts based on who gives her control and validation.

Jane Driscoll is easily one of Paradise’s most unpredictable characters, thanks to Nicole Brydon Bloom’s layered performance. From innocent rookie to calculated assassin, her role shapes much of the season’s power struggle.

Paradise episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

