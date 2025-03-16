What role did Sadie Sink play in Blue Bloods? Everything you need to know

Before fighting demogorgons in Stranger Things, Sadie Sink made a quick stop in the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods. Sink appeared in season four’s episode, titled Insult to Injury, aired on March 7, 2014. At the time, she was beginning her journey into TV acting after gaining experience in theater productions like Annie and The Audience on Broadway.

Sink's guest role was Daisy Carpenter, a student touring a museum with her strict mother, Joyce Carpenter, and crossing paths with Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Although her part in the show lasted just one episode, her character managed to leave an impression due to a memorable scene with Frank Reagan.

Everything you need to know about Sadie Sink's Daisy Carpenter in Blue Bloods

Sadie Sink plays Daisy Carpenter in Blue Bloods (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The episode originally aired on March 7, 2014.

Daisy visited the museum alongside her mother, Joyce Carpenter, played by Annie Wersching. Joyce was a strict mom determined to plan every minute of the museum visit. She expected the students to follow a tight schedule that she created.

Joyce preferred activities that were strictly educational instead of anything spontaneous or fun. Her controlling style immediately created tension with Police Commissioner Frank Reagan played by Tom Selleck. Frank was at the museum accompanying his grandson Sean Reagan on the same class field trip.

Frank quickly noticed Joyce was overly controlling with the students. He decided to step in to make the trip less rigid and more enjoyable for the kids. At one point, Frank learns that Daisy dreams of becoming a park ranger, but Joyce is pushing her into medicine instead, aiming for Daisy to become a doctor.

Later on, when Frank opens up the trip's itinerary to let the kids pick the exhibits they actually want to see, Daisy and her classmates choose to check out the Dinosaur and North American Mammals sections, clearly showing they're more interested in nature than in whatever strict, structured plan Joyce initially had in mind.

Sink's standout moment in the episode happens during a conversation around a statue of Theodore Roosevelt. Frank tries to talk to the kids about Roosevelt's history, and Daisy jumps in first with her hand up, offering detailed facts about forest conservation.

This surprises Frank because he realizes Daisy has done her reading and research. It also surprises her mom Joyce, who clearly underestimated Daisy's passion for the outdoors and forests.

Sadie Sink plays Daisy Carpenter in Blue Bloods (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sink manages to show Daisy's excitement clearly in this scene by looking happy and proud while sharing her knowledge in front of the whole class. It comes across as authentic, exactly how a kid, passionate about something would behave.

Even though Daisy Carpenter appears just this one time in Blue Bloods and doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time, her role is pretty significant, according to Stranger Things fans for showing the contrast between what kids want and what their parents sometimes expect.

You can stream Blue Bloods on Hulu.

