What role does Adelaide Kane play in Grey’s Anatomy? Character details explored

Grey’s Anatomy has been a staple of television since its debut in 2005. The medical drama follows a group of surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Adelaide Kane joined the cast in Grey’s Anatomy season 19, playing Dr. Jules Millin, a first-year surgical resident. Her character’s introduction brought a fresh dynamic to the show, adding a new layer of energy to the already-established ensemble.

Jules is no stranger to hardship, having grown up in a nontraditional household with drug-addicted parents.

This tough upbringing made her mature faster than most, and it shows in her approach to medicine. Jules is driven, compassionate, and sometimes a bit of a rule-breaker, all traits that make her stand out among the other residents.

Adelaide Kane joined Grey’s Anatomy in Season 19, portraying Dr. Jules Millin, a surgical intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Jules came to the hospital as part of the new intern class after the residency program was temporarily shut down.

She is part of a group of residents recruited by Meredith Grey specifically as "diamonds in the rough," doctors who didn't fit in elsewhere or had been rejected by other hospitals. Right from the start, Jules stood out because of her complicated personality and a messy personal history.

Her first episode quickly made an impact. Before even setting foot in the hospital, Jules had already hooked up with attending orthopedic surgeon Link after matching with him on a dating app.

Things got awkward fast because he assumed they had a relationship, which Jules clearly did not agree with.

Link even tried giving her HR paperwork about their prior encounter, and Jules bluntly shut him down by insisting their fling meant nothing serious.

Jules doesn't mince words and never tries to hide her opinions—like when she openly admitted her hook-up to another intern, Mika Yasuda, who immediately spread the news to the entire group, much to Jules’s embarrassment.

Jules’s upbringing explains why she behaves so independently and why she sometimes struggles with relationships. Raised by parents addicted to hallucinogens, Jules was forced into taking care of them rather than experiencing a normal childhood.

Because, she developed a tough outer shell and matured faster than her peers. In several episodes, viewers see Jules navigating medical emergencies with a mix of compassion and rule-breaking rebellion, such as when she aggressively pushed for involvement in organ donation cases during her first day at Grey Sloan.

Her complicated personality often lands Jules in difficult situations. After fellow intern Mika Yasuda left Grey Sloan abruptly, Jules lashed out emotionally at Bailey in frustration. This outburst wasn't her smartest move, especially because Bailey had always supported her.

But it demonstrated exactly how deep Jules's feelings for Mika ran, highlighting her struggle to maintain emotional control during times of stress or heartbreak.

Another key part of Jules's story was her close bond with Maxine, an elderly patient she considered her closest friend and even listed her as medical proxy. This bond showed a softer side of Jules, proving that beneath her toughness, she deeply cares for the people who matter most to her.

Adelaide Kane herself has emphasized that Jules’s bisexuality is something authentic and meaningful. Kane, who identifies as bisexual, has appreciated bringing genuine representation to Jules’s storyline, especially through her relationship with Mika Yasuda.

As the character continues to grow, viewers are watching Jules navigate surgical challenges, personal trauma, and emotional vulnerability in real, relatable ways.

The next episode of Grey’s Anatomy, titled I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

