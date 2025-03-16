What time does Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2 air on ABC? Release timings for all regions

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 will air on ABC on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Fans of the medical drama have been waiting for the next episode since the chaotic events of episode 10 left the ship and its crew reeling.

As the season continues, episode 11 is set to bring big developments. After the intense shark attack, the orca threat, and Avery’s complicated love life, the story shows no signs of slowing down. Titled Casino Week, the upcoming episode will focus on the crew juggling passenger safety during a casino-themed event, while unresolved tensions between Max, Avery, and Tristan hit a boiling point.

With so much at stake, Doctor Odyssey season 1’s second half is shaping up to be even more unpredictable. The characters face mounting pressure, life-changing decisions, and new threats at sea. Episode 11 is expected to deliver another packed hour full of action, relationship drama, and unexpected twists.

Let’s take a look at when Doctor Odyssey season 1 airs across different regions and time zones.

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Release timing for all regions

Doctor Odyssey season 1 (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey season 1 continues to bring the chaos and high-stakes drama aboard the luxury cruise ship, as the crew tackles emergencies at sea and complicated personal relationships. The season is split into two parts: Part 1 wrapped up with episode 8 on January 9, 2025. After a short mid-season break, part 2 returned on March 6, 2025, with episode 9, Shark Attack.

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey season 1 air weekly on Thursdays at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC in the United States.

For viewers in different time zones and regions, here's a breakdown of the release times:

Region Time USA (Pacific Time) 6:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) 9:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) 11:00 pm BRT UK (GMT) 2:00 am GMT Central Europe (CET) 3:00 am CET India (IST) 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) 10:00 am PHT Australia (AEDT) 1:00 pm AEDT New Zealand (NZDT) 3:00 pm NZDT

How to watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2 (Image via ABC)

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 20, at 9 pm ET to catch Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2, episode 11. The episode will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu and will also have reruns throughout the week on ABC.

For viewers outside the US, Doctor Odyssey will be available on Disney+ in select regions, including Canada and the UK. In Australia, episodes can be streamed via Star on Disney+. Fans who want to watch from anywhere else can use a VPN to bypass regional restrictions and access the episode on ABC or Hulu.

What to expect from Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2 (Image via ABC)

After the chaos of Episode 10, where The Odyssey crew survived shark attacks, orca threats, and three back-to-back medical emergencies, Episode 11 is expected to focus on the aftermath.

Josie and Brody’s surprise wedding after her near-death experience will likely have ripple effects on the crew. Avery and Tristan’s kiss signals a shift in their relationship, but Max’s lingering feelings— and his tension with Brooke— are bound to create more drama.

With the ship finally operational again, the next episode might slow things down but dig deeper into the pregnancy question hovering over Avery. Captain Massey hinted at another theme week, so viewers can expect fresh emergencies mixed with personal fallout.

The unresolved love triangle, Avery’s pregnancy decision, and possible new patients from The Flicka’s crew are set to drive the story forward. Episode 11 seems primed to deal with emotions and consequences head-on.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 1 recap

Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2 (Image via ABC)

Episode 1

The season kicks off with Dr. Max Bankman stepping aboard The Odyssey as the ship's new head doctor. He quickly meets nurse practitioner Avery Morgan and nurse Tristan Silva, setting up the show’s central trio. Tension brews from the start, especially when it becomes clear Tristan has feelings for Avery, but Avery and Max share instant chemistry.

Medical emergencies waste no time. From iodide poisoning and a dislocated shoulder to a penile fracture and even a man overboard, the team faces a range of unpredictable onboard cases. The episode highlights both the chaotic medical side and the brewing personal conflicts.

Episode 2

Tristan's love life causes trouble when Kelly, a passenger he’s flirting with, collapses after taking Thiazide. Captain Massey suffers a heart attack while dining with a widow, making things worse for the medical crew. They also rescue a woman adrift in a life raft, bringing more challenges.

A promiscuous guest ends up spreading syphilis, sparking a contact tracing effort. On a brighter note, Avery is awarded a scholarship for her MD by the Odyssey cruise line, with a catch— she must return as the ship’s doctor after her residency. Personal and professional tensions run parallel, giving no one a break.

Episode 3

This week, Lenore Laurent charters the ship, filling it with her plastic surgery clients. Tristan’s mother unexpectedly shows up, revealing she’s had a facelift, which rattles him. Avery clashes with Lenore and even gets fired, before Lenore later provides a glowing recommendation for her scholarship.

Max finds himself intrigued by Ken, a guest who has transformed himself into a human Ken doll. Ken’s sudden death from sepsis shakes Max, resurfacing trauma from his past COVID-19 experience. Tristan has a blowout with his mother, only to find out she has Huntington’s disease, deepening his internal struggle.

Episode 4

The ship rolls into Wellness Week, promoting health and relaxation, but things are far from peaceful for the crew. Tristan is preoccupied with his mother’s illness, while Avery and Max navigate their complicated relationship.

The medical team addresses wellness-related cases— stress-induced ailments, overexertion, and detox mishaps— reminding everyone that mental and physical health are closely tied, especially in the high-stress environment that they’re all operating in.

Episode 5

Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2 (Image via ABC)

The ship transforms for Halloween. While passengers enjoy costume parties and haunted house events, the medical bay is busy. Emergencies include alcohol poisoning, costume-related injuries, and one case involving a guest who faints from heat exhaustion in their elaborate outfit. Avery finds herself reflecting on her career and personal goals amidst the chaos, further complicating her connection with both Max and Tristan.

Episode 6

A wedding onboard brings joy but also medical drama. The bride collapses from a medical emergency, forcing the team into action. As they stabilize her, Avery is pulled between her professional duties and lingering personal conflicts. The episode focuses on how quickly celebrations can turn into crises, and leaves Avery questioning if balancing it all is even possible.

Episode 7

This episode focuses on fathers and their children, both passengers and crew alike. Tristan’s unresolved issues with his mother spill over, affecting how he interacts with families onboard.

A child’s medical emergency forces Max, Avery, and Tristan to confront how their own strained family dynamics shape them. Meanwhile, Avery’s relationship with Max continues to be tense, especially as personal secrets bubble under the surface.

Episode 8

Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2 (Image via ABC)

It’s Quackers Week— a giant rubber duck scavenger hunt across the ship. Jerry Manafort collapses, and the team discovers he has Pica, having ingested non-food objects including a rubber duck.

Emergency surgery follows to remove the obstructions. While all this unfolds, Avery learns she’s pregnant. Unsure whether Max or Tristan is the father, the revelation adds serious weight to her already messy personal situation, ending part 1 on a tense note.

Catch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 on ABC.

