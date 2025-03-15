Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 recap: The Orcas weren’t done yet and neither was the chaos

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 aired on ABC on March 13, 2025. The show premiered earlier this year and has quickly gained a loyal following due to its mix of intense medical cases, unexpected disasters, and complicated relationships.

In Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10, the orcas proved they weren’t leaving without a fight when the crew thought the worst was over. With the Odyssey still powerless and drifting, the pod surrounded the ship, ramming into it hard enough to shake the entire deck. Captain Massey had seen dangerous waters before but was running out of options.

The crew scrambled to figure out how to get the orcas to back off, but every attempt failed. The sand trick they used earlier didn’t work this time, and the sound cannons only seemed to aggravate them. Meanwhile, inside the ship, the situation got worse. The medical bay was running low on supplies, and Josie’s condition took a sharp turn for the worse.

Her internal injuries were more severe than anyone thought, and without power, they couldn’t properly diagnose what was wrong. The pressure was on for Rosie and Ray to restore electricity before the ship was damaged beyond repair—or before one of the injured passengers died on their watch.

Just as the crew prepared for another hit from the orcas, a loud explosion from the engine room signaled that Rosie had one last shot to get them moving before the ship was left stranded at sea.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10: Surgery in the dark almost ends in disaster

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

With no power and no time left, the doctors had no choice but to operate on Josie in near-total darkness. Avery and Brooke prepped for emergency surgery while Max and Tristan figured out how to keep the ship steady. Josie’s vitals were dropping fast, and the crew suspected internal bleeding, but without imaging equipment, they were essentially guessing.

As the ship rocked from another orca strike, Max cut into Josie’s abdomen, trying to find the problem. That’s when he saw it—something lodged behind her spleen. Avery used the flashlight from her phone to give them a better look, and what they found was shocking. A shark tooth had been buried deep inside Josie’s body, causing a slow but dangerous infection.

The realization hit them all at once: when Josie was bitten, a fragment of the shark’s tooth must have snapped off and stayed inside her, going unnoticed until now. Just as Max reached in to remove it, the ship lurched violently, nearly sending the instruments flying. If they made one wrong move, Josie wouldn’t make it.

They had to work fast. Finally, with one final steady hand, Max pulled the tooth out, and Josie’s vitals started to stabilize.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10: A wedding at sea… but not the one you’d expect

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

After surviving back-to-back life-threatening situations, Josie and Brody made a bold decision—they weren’t waiting any longer to get married. As soon as Josie was stable, Brody proposed in the medical bay, and the crew wasted no time making it happen.

Captain Massey officiated the impromptu wedding, and despite everything, it was a rare moment of joy in an otherwise chaotic day. But while Josie and Brody were sealing their future together, another relationship was falling apart. Avery and Max barely spoke, and Tristan, who had been waiting for a sign, finally got one.

Avery leaned on Tristan more than ever throughout the crisis, and when he stepped up for her yet again, she didn’t hesitate. Right after the ceremony, she told him she wanted to go on a real date—something she never did with Max. That was all Tristan needed to hear.

The love triangle dragging on for the entire season took a serious turn. As Max watched from the sidelines, it was clear that whatever was left between him and Avery might not survive much longer.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10: A new crew member and a bigger problem on the horizon

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

As the Flicka’s remaining passengers were finally evacuated, one person wasn’t leaving. Jay, the quick-thinking engineer who had helped keep the ship from completely losing power, was offered a spot on the Odyssey’s crew. Captain Massey saw potential in him, and with Spencer heading to shore for further treatment, they needed the extra hands.

Jay accepted, and a new face joined the team just like that. However, before anyone could relax, Massey delivered news that wiped the relief off everyone’s face. They had 78 hours until a new wave of passengers arrived, meaning the crew had no time to recover from everything they had just survived.

As if that wasn’t enough, an urgent call from the mainland hinted at something even worse coming their way. Whatever lay ahead, one thing was clear—the Odyssey wasn’t getting a break anytime soon.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 is available to watch on Hulu.

