9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 recap: Maddie fights for her life in Amber’s basement

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 was released on March 13, 2025. Since its premiere in 2018, the show has delivered rescues, intense personal drama, and emotional moments. It follows first responders in Los Angeles—firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and 9-1-1 dispatchers—who put their lives on the line every day. The show originally aired on FOX before moving to ABC for its eighth season.

The episode starts with Maddie waking up tied to a post in a dimly lit basement, struggling to understand what just happened. She quickly realizes that Detective Amber Braeburn, the very person who was supposed to help her, is the one who kidnapped her. Things take a disturbing turn when Maddie overhears Amber talking—but there’s no one else in the room.

She’s having a full conversation with herself, switching between personalities. One version of her is frantic and fearful, while the other is completely in control. Maddie tries to stay calm, knowing one wrong move could push Amber over the edge.

Amber starts interrogating Maddie, wanting to know if she told anyone about their previous interactions. Maddie denies it, but Amber isn’t convinced. As the hours pass, Maddie uses every moment Amber leaves the room to plan her escape.

She loosens the restraints around her wrists and spots a glass bottle nearby—something she could use as a weapon. But before she can fully free herself, Amber storms back in, her mood shifting again. She accuses Maddie of ruining everything, hinting that she has no choice but to kill her. Maddie realizes she doesn’t have much time left.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 ends with Maddie's rescue and Amber's death. Meanwhile, viewers can see the effect that Eddie's leaving has on Bucky, who is unable to decipher how he feels about his best friend.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10: Chimney’s desperate race to find Maddie

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10

Back at home, Chimney senses something is off the moment he walks in the door. The house is too quiet, and Jee-Yun is alone. Maddie is nowhere to be found. Panic sets in as he checks the rooms and calls her phone, but there’s no response.

He immediately contacts Athena, who gets the LAPD involved, but there are no immediate leads. Chimney refuses to wait for the official investigation to play out. He retraces Maddie’s steps, looking for anything she might have mentioned before she vanished.

Athena digs deeper into Detective Amber Braeburn, whose involvement in Maddie’s case now seems suspicious. It doesn’t take long for her to uncover some troubling details about Amber’s past. She was once a missing person herself and had a history of erratic behavior.

Meanwhile, Chimney stumbles upon an address Maddie had written down during her investigation into the missing girls. He heads there, hoping for answers. When he arrives, Amber is already on high alert. She plays it cool, pretending to help Chimney search for Maddie, but her forced smile and tense body language raise suspicion. Chimney doesn’t realize he’s walking straight into danger.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10: Maddie and Amber’s showdown turns bloody

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10

Maddie has been captured and knows she needs to act fast. With her hands finally free, she grabs a broken glass bottle and hides it behind her back. Amber returns, pacing back and forth and muttering to herself.

She starts justifying her actions, blaming the world for what she’s become. She tells Maddie she was trying to “save” those girls, not hurt them. Maddie seizes the moment, lunging forward and slamming Amber into the wall. A struggle breaks out, with Amber quickly gaining the upper hand.

Before Maddie can fight back, Amber pulls out a knife and slashes her throat. Blood spills instantly, and Maddie stumbles to the floor, gasping for air. But she refuses to give up.

She presses her hand against the wound, trying to stop the bleeding while crawling toward the stairs. Just as Amber is about to finish her off, Chimney bursts through the door. He freezes at the sight of Maddie bleeding out, but before he can react, Amber turns the knife on him.

With the last of her strength, Maddie pushes herself up and tackles Amber. The two crash into a table, sending objects flying. It’s chaos. Just when it seems like Amber is about to strike again, Athena arrives and fires a single shot. Amber drops to the floor, dead.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10: Eddie leaves, and Buck watches his best friend drive away

9-1-1 season 8 episode 10

After Maddie’s rescue, things don’t slow down. Eddie is still leaving for Texas, and Buck is doing everything he can to pretend he’s okay with it. He helps Eddie load up his truck, cracking jokes and keeping things light, but his energy shifts the closer they get to saying goodbye. Eddie notices but doesn’t push him to talk.

As they stand by the truck, Buck suddenly blurts, “You know this affects people, right?” Eddie looks at him, surprised. Buck tries to walk it back, but Eddie cuts him off. “I know,” he says. “You matter to me.” The moment is heavy, but neither of them says anything more. They hug, and Eddie gets in the truck.

Buck stands there, watching as Eddie drives away. The camera lingers on his face, showing every emotion he’s trying to hide. There’s sadness, frustration, and maybe even something deeper he hasn’t fully processed yet. He turns away, walking back toward his apartment, but things won’t be the same. This isn’t just about Eddie moving. It’s about Buck realizing how much Eddie really means to him, thus ending 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 on a bittersweet note.

Interested audiences can watch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 on Hulu.

