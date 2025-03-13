"Spams glorified plexiglass" — Invincible fans compare Eve to Gwen Tennyson after disappointing defeat

In the latest episode of Invincible, Atom Eve faced off against a new threat; however, instead of using her full range of transmutation powers, she relies almost entirely on fragile pink energy barriers. The fight leaves fans frustrated, as her once-versatile abilities seem reduced to ineffective defenses that instantly shatter.

A Reddit discussion gained traction, with one comment reflecting the general concerns.

“Eve currently: spams glorified plexiglass.”

The thread quickly turned into a debate about how Eve’s fighting style has changed, with many comparing her to Gwen Tennyson from Ben 10—a character who started with cool, creative magic abilities but was later reduced to making generic energy barriers.

Fans pointed out that she can alter matter on a molecular level, yet she keeps making flimsy barriers that break easily.

“She can turn air into concrete and even steel, but makes pink glass instead.” One redditor summed it up.

“Barriers that ALWAYS get broken with one punch.” Another joked.

Many fans agreed that this change makes her look weaker than she actually is.

“It makes her look weaker than she is when average villains can casually break her defense. I really hope she gets a fight that shows her creativity with her powers more.” One redditor pointed out.

“Three weeks ago, she was making individual concrete jail cells to round up escaped prisoners and Multi-Paul, but now she’s back to just making some pink stuff that villains easily break in two seconds.” Another added that her old abilities seemed more versatile.

The Gwen Tennyson comparison became one of the biggest points in the discussion. Fans of both Ben 10 and Invincible immediately recognized the pattern—taking a character with unique abilities and reducing them to the most basic form possible.

Why is Eve's defeat so disappointing in Invincible?

Invincible (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The disappointing defeat fans are referencing centers around a scene in Invincible where Atom Eve, a fan-favorite character with the ability to manipulate and transmute matter, is left looking less impressive than her previous appearances.

Fans have watched her evolve into a powerful hero throughout the series, but in this particular fight, her powers seem almost irrelevant. Rather than showcasing her full potential, Eve relies on energy barriers that quickly break under pressure, leaving viewers frustrated at how far her abilities have been reduced.

The battle itself wasn’t particularly bad, but the lack of creativity and depth in how Eve used her powers stuck with the audience. Instead of turning the environment to her advantage, like she’s done in earlier episodes, Eve resorts to making simple pink energy shields that feel almost like a desperate, uninspired move.

This isn't the first time fans have seen Eve use barriers, but how they are employed now—weak and easily destroyed—makes it seem like the character's development has hit a wall.

Invincible (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This felt like a step back for viewers who have been following her since the beginning. Atom Eve is supposed to be one of the most resourceful characters on the show, capable of altering anything from air to concrete.

However, here, her defenses come across as basic and ineffective against a foe who’s far from being the strongest villain she’s ever faced. Fans felt like they were witnessing the deterioration of Eve's abilities into something more akin to a standard superhero trope—an energy barrier that shatters on impact.

One of the key moments in this defeat, according to fans, is when Eve’s barriers are broken so quickly that it makes her appear weak and outmatched.

Instead of showcasing her true potential—her ability to manipulate and transmute matter in ways no other hero can—she is reduced to something that fans see in countless other superhero stories: the character who can’t defend themselves against even the most basic attacks.

Invincible is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

