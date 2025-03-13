Why there won't be Invincible Season 3 Episode 9? Explained

Following the release of Episode 8, fans will of course be expecting an Invincible Season 3 Episode 9 - but maybe they should just hold on to their expectations a little bit. In Episode 8, titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up, fans get to see Mark finally take on the Viltrumite known as Conquest, and it ends up in an explosive battle which ends up defining most of the episode.

Warning: Spoilers for the Invincible Season 3 finale to follow.

However, the major reason that fans shouldn't expect an Invincible Season 3 Episode 9 is because Episode 8 of the season bought a close to this season of the show. Going forward, the next episode that fans can expect is Invincible Season 4 Episode 1, and as of now - a release date for it isn't available yet.

Rest assured, the team behind the show is currently working on it.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 features many set ups for Invincible Season 4

At the end of Invincible Season 3 Episode 8, after fans are treated to a huge battle between Conquest and Mark, there are major seeds laid down for the upcoming Season 4 of the show. In a montage at the end, fans get to see the Sequids assembled in the city sewers, getting ready to take over the planet and they are all being led by the infected Rus Livingston.

Aside from that, fans also get to see Angstrom Levy having his hand fixed by the Technicians after losing it in Invincible Season 3 Episode 7. He is then ordered by them to find a new home for them as their current home is in ruins - thanks to them leaving it unchecked due to their own scientific ambitions.

At the end of the montage, fans also get to see Battle Beast floating in space and frozen up. The last they got to see of him was in Episode 4 of the show where he helped Omni-Man and Allen with the prison break out and taking out the Viltrumite executioners as well. Over here, he can be seen being hauled into a cargo ship and thawing out screaming "more!".

But aside from that, the episode ends on a huge stinger which sees Cecil betraying Mark once more by storing Conquest's body in a secret location. This is so that Cecil can further interrogate Conquest when he wakes up and ask him how to defeat the Viltrumites and exactly what their plan is.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 also features a mid-credits scene

In the mid-credits scene of Episode 8, fans get to see the return of Damien Darkblood. Last seen in Invincible Season 1 Episode 4, he can be seen here trying to summon his lord and promising him that his eternal throne will be restored. He plans to do so by conjuring a surface dweller's heart who is quite powerful in nature.

Who this dweller is remains to be seen, but it definitely looks like Invincible Season 3 has set up Season 4 of the show in a major way. When Season 4 will come out remains to be seen, but fans can stay tuned with us for major updates.

For now, the entirety of Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video right now.

