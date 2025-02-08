Is Angstrom Levy alive in Invincible season 3? Explained

Mark Grayson has returned to the small screens as Invincible season 3 premiered its first three episodes on February 6, 2025. The season sees him deal with the aftermath of killing Angstrom Levy and it's very clear from the first few episodes onward that the event is still holding heavy over him. However, the ending of episode 3 delivers a surprise that will certainly have huge consequences on Mark.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for the first three episodes of Invincible season 3 to follow. Some mature content may be referenced here as well so reader discretion is advised.

The big surprise of the premiere comes in the third episode when it is revealed that Angstrom Levy is actually alive. Fans may remember Mark losing control of himself at the end of season 2 and punching Levy to a bloody pulp. However, it looks like the multiversal genius may have found a way to come back to life.

While fans may question how the supervillain is alive and well and may be seeking answers, those who have read the comics are already familiar with where the story might be heading. Not only do the comics explain how Levy returns, but it also teases that something sinister is about to come.

The Invincible Comics explain how Angstrom Levy is alive in Invincible season 3

After Angstrom Levy is killed by Invincible, it is revealed in the comics that the supervillain is actually alive. This is due to him having a contingency plan in place if Mark actually succeeds in defeating him and the plan does work. Before his encounter with Mark, he has doctors in place - known as the Technicians - ready to extract his body.

After they are able to retrieve him, they take him to an interdimensional hospital where he's nursed back to health. However, while he survives his wounds, he is left extremely disfigured. His return retroactively sets up the event known as the Invincible War as well - which fans may sure get to see a sneak peek of in Invincible season 3.

Angstrom Levy spends most of his time assembling the most evil Invincible variants of all to exact revenge on the Invincible who left him disfigured in the worst way possible. Levy unleashes him on Invincible's Earth as they go around laying waste to many of the cities on the planet. Mark is then forced to fend them off.

This is one of the darkest moments in the Invincible comics and going forward in Invincible season 3, fans can certainly expect to see set ups of it start popping up.

Where to watch Invincible season 3?

Invincible season 3 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US and the other regions where this streaming service is available. However, fans will require a valid subscription to watch the show.

Invincible season 3 follows Mark as he is forced to deal with the fallout of season 2. With him being much stronger and disagreeing with Cecil's way of working, he finds it difficult to be a superhero and raise his brother at the same time as well.

Starring Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, and more, new episodes of the show premiere every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

