Invincible season 3: Full list of cast explored

Invincible season 3 is set to premiere its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video this week. The season's premiere will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, and it will focus on Mark Grayson dealing with issues from his past as he is once more tested to fight against forces that threaten the planet.

Invincible season 3 is set to feature many new characters and familiar old faces. Steven Yeun will return as the titular character, and joining him will be J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, and more. Aside from that, Aaron Paul will join the show in a new villainous role.

Here's everything fans need to know about the cast of Invincible season 3.

Cast of Invincible season 3 includes Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and more

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible

Steven Yeun as Invincible (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Steven Yeun will return to play Mark Grayson / Invincible in Invincible season 3. Fans will get to see a much stronger Invincible this season as he has been training with Cecil since his battle with Angstrom Levy.

The new season will also bring about many new struggles for the character. Fans can also expect to see him don the iconic black and blue suit from the comics.

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

J.K. Simmons will return to portray Omni-Man / Nolan Grayson in the upcoming season. The last time fans got to see Omni-Man, he was being held captive in a Viltrumite prison for not going through with their plan of taking over Earth.

Omni-Man finds himself in a prison with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) by the end of season 2, and it certainly looks like he is going to attempt a prison break with him.

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Seth Rogen will return to voice Allen the Alien in the upcoming season. In season 2 of the series, the character was injured heavily, leading him to receive many advancements. However, he did get himself arrested by the Viltrumites, which resulted in his encounter with Omni-Man.

The end of season 2 suggests Allen will be working alongside Omni-Man.

Aaron Paul as Powerplex

Aaron Paul as Powerplex (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

One of the new actors joining the Invincible season 3 cast is Aaron Paul, who will play Powerplex. Paul is best known for starring in series such as Breaking Bad and Westworld.

In the comics, Powerplex is someone who carries a massive vendetta against Invincible and Omni-Man as he had faced a personal loss during a battle with them.

Other characters in Invincible season 3

Here is every other cast member who is confirmed to appear in Invincible season 3:

Sandra Oh as Deborah "Debbie" Grayson

Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot

Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Amanda/Monster Girl, Rachel/Shrinking Rae

Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph/Bulletproof

Ross Marquand as The Immortal

Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, Isotope

Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Amanda/Monster Girl (monster)

Calista Flockhart as April Howsam

Zazie Beetz as Amber Justine Bennett

Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell

Mark Hamill as Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum

Mahershala Ali as Titan

Jonathan Banks

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Doug Bradley

Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster, Dropkick

Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

For further updates on the show, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

