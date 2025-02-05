Invincible season 3: Full list of cast explored

Invincible season 3 is set to premiere its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video this week. The season's premiere will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, and it will focus on Mark Grayson dealing with issues from his past as he is once more tested to fight against forces that threaten the planet.
Invincible season 3 is set to feature many new characters and familiar old faces. Steven Yeun will return as the titular character, and joining him will be J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, and more. Aside from that, Aaron Paul will join the show in a new villainous role.
Here's everything fans need to know about the cast of Invincible season 3.
Cast of Invincible season 3 includes Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and more
Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible
Steven Yeun will return to play Mark Grayson / Invincible in Invincible season 3. Fans will get to see a much stronger Invincible this season as he has been training with Cecil since his battle with Angstrom Levy.
The new season will also bring about many new struggles for the character. Fans can also expect to see him don the iconic black and blue suit from the comics.
J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man
J.K. Simmons will return to portray Omni-Man / Nolan Grayson in the upcoming season. The last time fans got to see Omni-Man, he was being held captive in a Viltrumite prison for not going through with their plan of taking over Earth.
Omni-Man finds himself in a prison with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) by the end of season 2, and it certainly looks like he is going to attempt a prison break with him.
Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien
Seth Rogen will return to voice Allen the Alien in the upcoming season. In season 2 of the series, the character was injured heavily, leading him to receive many advancements. However, he did get himself arrested by the Viltrumites, which resulted in his encounter with Omni-Man.
The end of season 2 suggests Allen will be working alongside Omni-Man.
Aaron Paul as Powerplex
One of the new actors joining the Invincible season 3 cast is Aaron Paul, who will play Powerplex. Paul is best known for starring in series such as Breaking Bad and Westworld.
In the comics, Powerplex is someone who carries a massive vendetta against Invincible and Omni-Man as he had faced a personal loss during a battle with them.
Other characters in Invincible season 3
Here is every other cast member who is confirmed to appear in Invincible season 3:
- Sandra Oh as Deborah "Debbie" Grayson
- Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man
- Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve
- Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode
- Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot
- Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate
- Grey Griffin as Amanda/Monster Girl, Rachel/Shrinking Rae
- Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson
- Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph/Bulletproof
- Ross Marquand as The Immortal
- Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith
- Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman
- Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, Isotope
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Amanda/Monster Girl (monster)
- Calista Flockhart as April Howsam
- Zazie Beetz as Amber Justine Bennett
- Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell
- Mark Hamill as Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum
- Mahershala Ali as Titan
- Jonathan Banks
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Doug Bradley
- Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster, Dropkick
- Kate Mara as Becky Duvall
