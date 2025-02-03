Invincible season 2 recap: Everything you need to know before Invincible season 3 arrives

Invincible season 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025. The show will be following Mark Grayson as he struggles with the aftermath of season 2 and also has to work alongside his brother Oliver this time around. Season 2 of the show featured many set ups to the upcoming storylines that fans will be getting to see soon.

Going into Invincible season 3, fans can definitely expect to see a much more explosive storyline where several plot threads will finally be converging with each other. However, with it being almost a year since part two of season 2 premiered and ended its run, fans will certainly need a refresher before they go into season 3.

So, here are all the major beats from Invincible season 2 that fans should know about before going into season 3.

Recap of Invincible season 2 as season 3 of the show approaches

Introduction of Angstrom Levy

Invincible season 2 begins with the introduction of its brand-new antagonist, Angstrom Levy. He comes from a parallel Earth where Mark teamed up with Omni-Man and went forward with Viltrum's grand plan. However, Angstrom is saved by his multiversal variants at the same time. Levy's plan is to assimilate all the knowledge of his multiversal variants and this eventually leads him to the Mauler twins.

With the Twins being on Earth where the main Mark Grayson lives, Levy decides to go forward with his experiment. However, Mark shows up and puts a stop to the experiment which causes a huge explosion. This eventually ends up leaving Angstrom deformed as his cranium grows in size and he swears revenge on the titular superhero.

Return of Omni-Man

In season 2, Omni-Man makes a huge return as well halfway into the season. Throughout the first-few episodes, Mark is dealing with the fallout of the battle he had with his father. However, he is called upon by Thraxa on an urgent matter, and while reluctant to go at first, Mark agrees to do so. When he reaches Thraxa, he is met by his father who has started a whole new family there.

While Mark does go through some mixed emotions, he eventually does embrace his father and is introduced to his new brother Oliver as well. However, it is revealed that Nolan called upon Mark so that he can help him fight against the Viltrumite army that is eventually going to show up on the planet. The army does end up arriving and the father and son battle side-by-side, but they are bested easily.

Nolan is then taken into custody by the Viltrumites and Mark is ordered by the Viltrumite General Kregg to prepare Earth for invasion or he will suffer the same fate as his planet. Mark stays back to help the Thraxan's rebuild their home, but Nolan's new wife pleads with him to take her son to Earth as they already have a short life-span.

Mark returns back to Earth with Oliver and is greeted by Debbie who eventually embraces the kid and starts treating her as her own son.

Importance of Allen the Alien

Allen the Alien gets to have his big moment in Invincible season 2 as well. The show establishes his importance by going over his origins. The show reveals that he came from the planet of Unopa which was eventually decimated by the Viltrumites. This led to the formation of the Coalition of Planets which aimed to battle against the Viltrumite threat and Allen was genetically engineered to be the savior of his species.

His role involved going to different planets and seeking champions who can help the Coalition battle the Viltrumite threat and this eventually led him to Mark. However, in Invincible season 2, Allen was met by three Viltrumites who came looking for Mark and Nolan. This led to a fight between them as Allen was critically injured in the battle.

He was then put on life support, however, it was turned off by the Coalition's leader, Thadeus. Allen then came out of it even superior and much stronger as Thadeus revealed that this was his plan all along and he needed Allen at his best. Thadeus then reveals that he was a Viltrumite rebel and he asks Allen to get Mark on their side so that he can help them battle the incoming threat.

On his way to Mark, Allen comes across the Viltrumites once again and he gets himself arrested by them. When in custody, Allen meets Nolan and he says that his plan is to get him out of there. Nolan then reveals that he misses his wife Debbie.

A climactic battle with Angstrom Levy

At the end of Invincible season 2, Mark breaks up with Amber after they are attacked by the Viltrumite Anissa. While Anissa wins the battle Mark can't let his superhero life affect her anymore and they end their relationship. However, back home, Angstrom Levy has taken Debbie and Oliver hostage and demands Mark's presence.

Levy explains his motivations and he keeps toying with Mark by sending him out to different universes. When Mark suddenly loses all hope, he is able to fight back against Levy. He then further gets angry when he sees that Levy harmed his mother and the two start fighting. Levy takes Mark to another alternate universe where Mark ends up killing him and has no way back to return home.

He is then saved by the Guardians of the Globe who come from the future to save him. An older Atom Eve tells Mark to confess his feelings for Eve as she will then be lost for life. When Mark gets back to his own universe, he checks up on his mother and grapples with his internal self as he just ended up killing someone for the first time.

His story in Invincible season 2 ends with him almost confessing to Eve about what her future self told him, but he decides not to go forward with it.

Well, those were the main story beats that fans will need to keep in their mind when Invincible season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video this week. Fans can tune in for the first three episodes on February 6, 2025.

