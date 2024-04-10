Invincible: How did Allen the Alien get stronger? 

In Invincible season 2, Allen the Alien is often labelled as a character with a fun side. In episode 7 titled I'm Not Going Anywhere, Allen became stronger than before.

In the latest episode, Allen was seen fighting off one of the most powerful Viltrumites named Anissa, before willingly letting go of her. This is particularly surprising because Allen was not as capable before when it came to confronting the Viltrumites. It seems that after Thaedus' small experiment with him in episode 5, his powers received an upgrade after being pushed to extreme limits.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers of Invincible season 2. Please read at your discretion.

How does Allen the Alien survive after encountering the Viltrumites in Invincible?

After encountering the wrath of the Viltrumites in Invincible season 2 episode 3, Allen the Alien had a near-death experience. The audience was in disbelief as his bleeding body was left suspended in the air, while the three Viltrumites who infiltrated Allen's date with Telia took a departure.

Not only was he gruesomely defeated by them, but he was also left motionless and with a missing eye. Viewers then got a glimpse of Allen on life support and Thaedus trying to pull the plug on him. However, that incident was clarified in the later episodes of the show.

In episode 5 of season 2 when Allen the Alien finally woke up from his deep slumber, he was surrounded by machines. With the force field around him, he was able to break himself open from its clutches. Allen was in shock at his newly gained powers and was unable to comprehend how he was able to do that. At the same moment, Thaedus appeared in the scene and revealed what he had to do to test Allen's powers.

Thaedus said that he had to put Allen off life support to see if the exercise made him more powerful because there were high chances of that happening. He also apologised for taking such a drastic step for testing the same as there was also a 50 per cent chance of Allen ending up dead, had the plan not worked accordingly.

Can Allen withstand a Viltrumite with his newfound powers?

Following Thaedus' small experiment on Allen the Alien, it is fair to say that the latter would be able to easily take on the Viltrumite forces in the upcoming seasons of Invincible, should the situation arise. Time and again, Allen's character arc has shown that when he is put under testing times, his powers seem to multiply.

Having encountered near-death situations two times in Invincible, Allen is sure to possess powers that would ultimately make him immune to the attacks of the Viltrumites. Not only that, he might also be able to overpower and defeat them.

Why Allen the Alien gets willingly captured by Anissa?

Allen the Alien gets willingly captured by Anissa at the end of Invincible season 2 (Image via YouTube/AnimeToonia)

Allen the Alien willingly gets captured by Anissa, a powerful Viltrumite, in part 2 of Invisible season 2. Fans think there is a good reason for him to do the same. They think that Allen getting captured by the Viltrumites and being in their prison is a ploy set by the character. It is to allow him to infiltrate the miscreants internally as well as rescue Omni-Man, who is currently in their clutches.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.