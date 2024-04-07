What is the Invincible War? Exploring how the Invincible season 2 finale sets it up

Invincible season 2 ended in a way that might have just changed Mark Grayson forever. The finale not only saw him kill Angstrom Levy but also set up the Invincible War arc from the comics, which featured multiple variants of Invincible being sent to the main universe and wreaking havoc on his world. It's an important arc that tests Mark's might as a superhero.

The Invincible War set up in Invincible season 2 is one of the biggest stories in the comics. It is also one of the darkest moments of Mark's life and involves almost all of the major players from Atom Eve to even a vengeful Angstrom Levy who reveals himself to be alive. It seems like the groundwork for this arc has already been laid for the show's future, leaving fans over the moon.

Invincible War sees alternate Marks from the multiverse lay waste to Invincible's reality

In the comics, after Mark seemingly kills Angstrom Levy, it turns out that the supervillain is actually alive. Before being seriously injured, he devised a contingency plan that saw doctors known as the Technicians being alerted about his situation. He is then pulled into an interdimensional hospital and nursed back to health.

Unfortunately, due to the severity of the attack by Mark on Angstrom Levy, he is left horribly disfigured and takes a long time to recover. Once recovered, he goes around the multiverse assembling 16 evil variants of Invincible to exact his revenge on the one who left him disfigured in the worst way possible.

With the evil variants' ideals lining up with Angstrom's, he unleashes them on Mark's world as they start laying waste to many of Earth's big cities. Eventually, the evil variants are killed in the comics as Atom Eve, Cecil, and more step in, but not before they have caused some major damage to the planet.

This results in it being one of the darkest moments of Invincible's life, and it certainly looks like the end of Invincible season 2 has left the door open for this narrative in the future.

How does the Invincible season 2 finale set up the Invincible War?

In the Invincible season 2 finale, fans see Angstrom Levy threaten Debbie and Oliver, and he keeps toying with Mark by sending him to different dimensions. However, when Mark tells Angstrom that he is trying to save him, he starts having visions of all the alternate evil versions of Mark in the multiverse.

He can see all the evil versions of Invincible hurting his alternate variants in one way or another, and these are all universes where Mark ended up siding with Omni-Man. This scene in the Invincible season 2 finale sets up the Invincible War as it confirms the existence of various evil alternate versions of Mark in the multiverse.

While it's not confirmed that fans will get to see the Invincible War in season 3 considering the beating Angstrom Levy endured at the end of Invincible season 2 will keep him out of action for a while, the finale has already laid the groundwork for the future.

Invincible season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.