What happened to Angstrom Levy in Invincible season 2 finale? Character’s fate explained

In Invincible season 2, Angstrom Levy is introduced as a character who can hop across different dimensions of the multiverse, but what makes him a potent villain goes far beyond that. His presence and battles with Mark actualize the latter's actual fears that he might be following in his father's villainous footsteps.

In the season finale of Invincible season 2, Angstrom Levy is defeated by Mark/Invincible, although whether this victory remains purely physical or ideological remains yet to be seen.

Invincible season 2 sees Mark delivering Angstrom Levy a fatal blow

In the penultimate episode of Invincible season 2, Angstrom Levy kidnaps Mark's mother, Debbie, as well as his half-brother, Oliver Grayson. The finale takes up from where the previous episode ended, with Mark facing off against Angstrom, who is seeking vengeance for his former disfigurement.

Angstrom's ability to teleport across the multiverse implies that the following sequence would be a montage of visual delight, and the episode delivers nothing less. However, as they exchange blows, Angstrom showcases his super strength but in the end, that does not save him or help him win the fight. As they end up in a wasteland, Mark gains the upper hand and beats Angstrom to a pulp.

The blow that Mark delivers on Angstrom in episode 8 seems to be a fatal one, however, it takes a toll on him despite his triumph. Mark breaks down upon realizing that he might have killed someone, showcasing that he truly had been a hero all along. This only adds to the list of the series' gory deaths.

Fans of the comic as well as viewers of Invincible season 2 have come to realize Angstrom's tragic history. Originally motivated by benevolent means and his attempts to help Invincible, Angstrom soon gets involved in an accident that causes the memories of all Angstrom levy versions to be infused within him. All those multiversal versions had been killed by Invincible (who had become evil) and his father Omni-Man. This led Angstrom Levy on his path to vengeance.

The memories and the need to prevent something similar to him, cause Angstrom to come up against Mark. What makes their encounter all the more poignant is that this happens after Mark is faced with what he thought was his inevitable destiny - that he would become his father. Talking about this dynamic, creator Robert Kirkman shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"The Angstrom Levy storyline comes at a time when Mark is terrified that he could be becoming his father, that he could have those inherent Viltrumite traits baked into him, and there's nothing he can do about it. It’s a cool villain hitting at the right time to key into our main theme of the season.”

Angstrom Levy, as such, is on his path to becoming a compelling villain. While his fate was sealed in the last episode of Invincible 2, writers just might bring him back for any storytelling reason, considering that superheroes and villains in comic book storylines (and Invincible itself) often regenerate.

Fans can watch Invincible season 2 on Amazon Prime.