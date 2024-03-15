All the deaths in Invincible season 2 episode 5, explained

Invincible season 2 continues with its predecessor's penchant for pulling no punches, especially when showcasing blood and gore on screen. Invincible aired at a time when the world was suffering from MCU fatigue and kid-friendly superhero storylines, portraying instead a world where superhuman battles have massive collateral damage and where anyone can die at any time.

With episode 5 of the Invincible season dropping recently, the body count keeps rising. The title of the episode is This Must Come As A Shock, which ominously foreshadows the impact of the episode on the viewers.

As the most powerful heroes are gone, the episode showcases Rex Splode, Dupli Kate, and Shrinking Rae being forced to fight the Lizard League. Notably, there are grave consequences for all three characters.

What led to the deaths in Invincible Season 2, episode 5?

Invincible season 2 episode 5 diverts part of the attention to Rex Splode, Shrinking Rae, and Duplicate, who are forced to go up against King Lizard, Salamander, Iguana, and Komodo Dragon.

While most of the Guardians have disappeared to battle against the extraterrestrial Sequids, these three are left to monitor the Earth when the aforementioned reptilians show up.

However, this evidently uneventful night soon turns into one of carnage and massacre. This is because the absence of the other superheroes causes these three to be vastly outmatched.

Furthermore, the three superheroes compete against individual Lizard League members in initial 1v1 matches. When the episode ends, however, two of these Guardians have been murdered, and one has his life hanging in the balance.

Is Invincible Dupli-Kate dead?

The first hero to meet her brutal end in Invincible Season 2 is Dupli-Kate. Notably, Dupli-Kate's powers are unique, as they were borne of an ancient curse that originated from China. This allows her to create copies of herself, as her name suggests, enabling her to overwhelm her opponents in battle through sheer force of numbers.

This advantage, however, seems to wane in front of Komodo Dragon who destroys her clones faster than she can regenerate them. However, when only her original self is left, she is able to create one final clone - offering hope that she can overcome her adversary. Soon after, this hope is dashed as Komodo grabs Kate's body and smashes her against this new clone, ensuring nothing of her remains.

It seems that the apparently invincible Dupli-Kate is really dead since there are no more copies of her. However, long-term fans of Robert Kirkman's Invincible series know that characters rarely stay dead. Moreover, Kate herself has been showcased in the comics for having been living her superheroic life through her duplicates while keeping her original intact. Hence, fans still hope her original is safe somewhere.

Is Invincible Shrinking Rae dead?

Shrinking Rae has the power to change her size and enter opponents' bodies to destroy them from the inside. In other words, she actually has the capacity to do what fans speculated about Ant-Man's capability with regard to Thanos in the MCU.

It is using this ability that in Invincible season 2, Shrinking Rae goes mad out of grief and resumes her fight with a vengeance, crushing the Salamander's skull from the inside in her shrunken-down form.

Despite Rae's prowess, the Komodo Dragon is able to take advantage of her size and eat her while Rae tries to expand from the inside. Still, the hulking lizardlike villain's interiors are as durable as his exterior.

As such, this attempt crushes her, as the also seemingly invincible Shrinking Rae meets her end in a gruesome manner. However, like with Dupli-Kate, fans hope that she might have found another way to survive, either by shrinking down to a much smaller size or through some other hitherto unexplored means.

What is next after Invincible season 2 episode 5?

The death of his fellow Guardians leads Rex Splode to fight even harder, and he is able to take out the Iguana and Komo Dragon. However, while he apparently emerges victorious, The Lizard emerges from behind him, pointing a gun at his head. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as the gun goes off.

Nobody knows whether Rex made it alive, but unless there is a plot twist, things look bad for the exploding hero. To know his fate, fans have to wait another week.

Viewers of the series can catch Invincible season 2 episode 5 online at Amazon Prime Video.