Did Amber and Mark break up in Invincible Season 2? Relationship status explored

Besides the startling cliffhanger that sees the return of the primary antagonist of the sequel, Invincible Season 2 has also sent shockwaves through the internet with Mark and Amber’s breakup.

Since the beginning of the series, the couple have been there for each other during difficult times. Even though Amber knew that Mark, being a superhero, had many responsibilities, she stood by him.

For Mark, Amber was the only person with whom he could truly open up and share the depths of his pain. He found comfort in her presence like no other, but given the circumstances and obligations Mark was burdened with, the breakup between the couple was inevitable.

Unlike the viewers of the Prime Video show, the loyal fans of the original comics saw this coming from miles away. However, even comic enthusiasts found it surprising to see the altered version of the couple’s relationship coming to an end, which has also left a significant character’s adaptation hanging in the balance.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Invincible Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Why did Amber and Mark break up in Invincible Season 2?

Anissa holding Amber's neck, as seen in Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As witnessed in the seventh episode of Invincible Season 2, Amber was the one to tell Mark that they should break up.

The reason behind their relationship coming to an end stemmed from Amber being uncertain if they could ever live a normal life together as a couple. However, her doubt wasn’t the only reason that made her take this step.

It was Anissa who subtly inflicted fear on Amber, threatening to snap her neck with her bare hands if Mark refused to come along with her to talk in private. Anissa’s menacing aura and the thought of losing her in seconds acted as a catalyst, causing Amber to reconsider her life choices.

When Amber found out about Mark’s true identity, she didn’t feel any harm in dating a superhero like him. However, with Mark getting intensely caught up with his duties as Invincible, it created a massive void between the couple, eventually making Amber feel that their relationship was never going to get normal anymore.

Expand Tweet

The reason why Amber stood by Mark all this time was that she loved him and cared for him. Amber played a pivotal role in keeping Mark’s sanity in check and was his go-to person whenever he experienced things going downhill.

As seen in the seventh episode of Invincible Season 2, Mark and Amber share a profound moment expressing their sadness that things didn’t work out between them.

Mark didn’t question Amber for breaking up with him, as he knew it was the best decision for both of them. Given he realized that he couldn’t carry the guilt if she ever got killed by his enemy, he understood that letting her go was an ultimate act of love and protection. Now, for Mark, getting used to life in the absence of Amber will take time.

Who does Mark end up with in the Invincible comics?

Mark and Eve, as seen in Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While Amber and Mark’s breakup in comics differs from the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, the result was the same.

In comics, Amber realizes that she doesn’t fit Mark’s superhero life and decides it is best to break up with him. On returning to Earth, Mark discovers that Amber has been spending more time with Gary, which makes him jealous.

Over time, watching the two become closer causes Mark to think that he has lost his chance at happiness with Amber forever. Due to the recurrent arguments about Gary and their relationship going downhill, they split up eventually. During his battle with Levy, Mark is sent 15 years into the future, where he meets the current timeline’s Guardians of the Globe.

The older Atom Eve confesses to Mark that she loves him. Back to the present, as the story progresses, Mark starts to develop feelings for Eve. However, the two don’t become a couple soon after the breakup with Amber. Mark and Eve go through many ups and downs, and they eventually find the peace they were looking for in each other.

In the comics, Mark eventually ends up with Eve, and their relationship is evidently more practical, given the two being superheroes. Unlike the relationship he had with Amber, Mark gets to spend more time with Eve, as they both work at the GDA, which became one of the reasons behind their relationship strengthening.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible Season 2 as 2024 progresses.