Who is Battle Beast in Invincible? Origins, cast, strength, capabilities, and more

The Invincible franchise is filled with visually appealing characters who are also some of the most dangerous and ruthless beings ever. Featuring characters like Omni-Man, Allen the Alien, Thragg, Atom Eve, and more, the comic and the show are filled with their fair share of fan favorites. One of those fan favorites happens to be none other than Battle Beast.

Ad

Battle Beast made his big return in Invincible season 3 episode 4. Trapped in a space prison, he helped Omni-Man and Allen the Alien escape the Viltrumites. Being one of the most ruthless creatures in Invincible lore, he is a force to be reckoned with and possesses great strength.

So, with Battle Beast back in the series, let's dive deep into his origins and lore and explore his strength.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Battle Beast's origins in the Invincible comics explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thokk, better known by his alternate name Battle Beast, is a character in the Invincible comics created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. He is an intergalactic warrior who craves to find a worthy opponent. He has almost killed the titular character and defeated the Guardians of the Globe.

He used to be the guardian of his home planet Dorrin as he amassed great superhuman strength. However, he decided to leave his planet as he got addicted to fighting and wanted to seek out a worthy opponent. This eventually led him to Earth in the hope of a combatant who could test him and he started serving under Machine Head.

Ad

During this, he almost killed Mark Grayson and defeated the Guardians of the Globe as well.

Battle Beast's powers explored

With Battle Beast being of alien origins, he is widely known for his immense strength. He encompasses many superhuman abilities as he is known for taking Viltrumites head-on - who are also known to be some of the galaxy's toughest warriors. Due to his immense strength, he can even leap across large distances.

Ad

He is also known for having superhuman speed, reflexes, and endurance. Alongside that, due to his cat-like structure, he also has fangs and claws that can massively damage his opponents. Battle Beast is also extremely skilled in hand-to-hand combat and using swords, axes, and more.

Who voices Battle Beast in Invincible?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the Invincible series, Battle Beast is voiced by actor Michael Dorn. The voice actor has only voiced the role in two episodes so far - once appearing in season one and most recently appearing in season 3. Dorn is quite an established actor as he is best known for playing the role of the Klingon, known as Worf, in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Alongside that, he has also voiced the characters of Coldstone and Taurus in the Gargoyles animated series and Captain Mozar in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He has also voiced the role of Kalibak in the DC Animated Universe.

Ad

However, Dorn's career extends from films and shows as well. He has also appeared in video games such as Fallout 2 where he voiced the role of Frank Horrigan and has a part in Mass Effect 2 as well.

Battle Beast to receive his own Invincible spinoff comic series

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Robert Kirkman is working on the Invincible show, he is reteaming with Ryan Ottley to tell a brand new story in the comics. This time, the book will be centered around Battle Beast and will take place between issues 19 and 55 and will fill in the gaps of what took place there. Talking about the Invincible spinoff comic book, Kirkman told Image Comics in a press release:

“What can I say? I just can’t get enough of the Invincible Universe!" said Kirman.

Ad

He continued:

“Moving from the comic series directly to the animated series, I haven’t really had a break. That said, while adapting the series to animation, I’ve been itching to do something new! Longtime fans will know there’s a massive gap in Battle Beast’s appearances in the series between Invincible issue 19 and issue 55. There’s a lot of story to tell and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Battle Beast co-creator Ryan Ottley on board to tell it with me!”

Ad

The comic will follow Battle Beast as he tries to find a worthy opponent to satisfy his unquenchable thirst for violence. The official synopsis for the book reads:

"Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence that threatens those he loves, Battle Beast searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him...so that he may die before harming anyone else. But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, it seems that no one may be able to stop the galaxy’s deadliest warrior...unless he does the unthinkable."

Ad

Fans can buy the first issues of the comic when it is available on stands on April 16, 2025. Until then, fans can continue to watch Invincible season 3 as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback