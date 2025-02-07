“Mark is always underperforming“— Invincible season 3 has fans questioning if Oliver Grayson is more powerful than Mark

The first three episodes of Invincible season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025, introducing fans to Oliver Grayson. As the younger half-brother of Mark Grayson, Oliver develops his powers quite early in life, sparking much debate among fans.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 to follow. The article may contain some mature content and references to gore as well. Reader discretion is advised.

In Invincible season 3 episode 3, Oliver gets to go toe-to-toe with the Mauler Twins. Mark has faced the twins multiple times, but in their first battle with Oliver, the young Viltrumite brutally dispatches them, punching through their faces and other bodily mutilations.

Given that he is the son of Omni-Man, his strength is unsurprising. However, this display of power has left many fans questioning exactly how powerful Oliver might be and whether he might be stronger than his brother. One fan in the Invincible subreddit:

"I mean what the hell? In episode 3 he absolutely dominates the twins... How? Makr is getting beat up by them and oliver just beats them with zero experience and still a kid who just barely got his powers? Yeah thraxans learn much much faster but still it is so cheesy. I feel like mark is always underperforming like what the hell."

Several other fans echoed similar sentiments on the social media platform.

"Oliver handled the Mauler Twins with ease, he's a demon, he's gonna be a problem in the new season of #Invincible," said another fan on X.

"Oliver warned the Mauler Twins. They really underestimated a child LOL," said another fan.

"Oliver is what we all wanted Mark to be LMFAOOO," shared another fan.

However, while many debated whether Oliver might be stronger than his brother, others realized that Mark has been holding back the entire time, especially in Invincible season 3, with his powers. Here are some more reactions.

"Mark holds back way too much. Oliver’s like 2% of his strength rn," said one fan on X.

"Mark holds back to not murder them accidentally, Oliver doesn't," said another fan on Reddit.

"Well Mark holds back a lot , Oliver's as strong as season 1 Mark but he doesn't have the idea of his strength and he didn't seem to care much also because he thinks bad guys must be put down permanently," compared another fan.

"I don't think it's a problem, it's clearly just over exaggeration, and Mark holds back. But it is weird, kinda bothers me when Mark struggles with non threats," shared another fan.

Is Oliver stronger than Mark in Invincible season 3?

While Oliver may have killed the Mauler Twins and shown a big feat of strength, he isn't stronger than his brother Mark Grayson / Invincible. As a half-thraxan and half-viltrumite, Oliver may eventually get to Mark's level as he gets older, but right now, he just seems more powerful as he can't ultimately control his powers.

Going into Invincible season 3, Mark is a much more seasoned fighter, having been trained by Cecil. When he loses control, he can dispatch enemies with ease, but he often holds back a lot as he doesn't want to unnecessarily hurt someone as he has a no-kill rule.

Shades of Mark unleashing his full power can be seen in the season 2 finale, where he kills Angstrom Levy after losing control, as well as in Invincible season 3 episode 2 when he destroys Cecil's robots.

Where to watch Invincible season 3?

Fans can tune in to watch Invincible season 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes are currently streaming on the service right now. This season follows Mark as he deals with the fallout of killing Angstrom Levy in the season 2 finale.

It also deals with him going directly against Cecil while also trying to raise his brother Oliver as morals about being a hero are brought up. The show was created by Robert Kirkman, who wrote the original set of comics as well.

A new episode of the show premieres every Thursday on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time.

