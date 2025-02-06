Invincible season 3 premiere ending explained: How did Cecil get his scar?

The first three episodes of Invincible season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025. Titled You're Not Laughing Now, A Deal With the Devil, and You Want a Real Costume Right?, the episodes delve deep into Mark's mindset following his killing of Angstrom Levy, and they also detail the origins of Cecil Steadman.

The Invincible season 3 premiere dives deep into the origins of Cecil and reveals how he got his scar. The episode showcases how he lost most of his skin and had artificial skin put on him. He made sure just to have the scar remain on his face as that was the only part of his real skin that was left from the mission that almost cost him his life.

The episode also deals with Mark trying to train Oliver while finally confessing his feelings to Eve and having a falling out with Cecil.

What happened in the Invincible season 3 premiere?

Cecil's origins explained

Mark and Cecil in Invincible season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible season 3 focuses on Cecil's origins and shows him working as an agent for the GDA before he became its director. On one of the missions, he tried stopping a duo of supervillains from releasing deadly gas out into the open, and in an effort to stop them, Cecil ended up losing most of his skin from his body, leaving him injured.

After being fitted with artificial skin, Cecil was back on duty and found out that the GDA was now apparently employing the same criminals that he had stopped before. Disagreeing with the organization, he shot the criminals in the head and was sent to jail. However, when the director of the GDA stepped down, he gave Cecil his position as he believed he had what it takes to be in this business.

This is what led to him being the hardened veteran he is in the show right now, and he has been able to save the world on countless occasions - even if it meant getting your hands dirty.

Mark and Cecil have a fallout

Mark fighting Sinclair's robots (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible season 3's premiere also features a big moment between Mark and Cecil. As Cecil has been training Mark, the half-viltrumite has been growing stronger. However, when Doc Seismic gets free and kidnaps all the superheroes, Cecil sends Darkwing and mechs created by D.A. Sinclair for help. However, Mark disagrees with this decision as Darkwing and Sinclair are both criminals.

This puts Mark at odds with Cecil, who then takes him into a white room filled with killer robots. After a brief battle, Mark finally goes to hit Cecil, but he gets a gadget out that affects the superhero's hearing as he installs a radio in his head. A beaten-up Mark then flies to the headquarters of the Guardians, where he orders Rudy to get the device that Cecil implanted in his head out.

The Guardians get to see Cecil's ruthlessness on the show and disagree with him using criminals as well. This also causes half the Guardians to disband, with Rex and others walking out. Mark then threatens Cecil to never come after his family again, or he will kill him.

Mark struggles with Oliver

Oliver in Invincible season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible season 3 also features a grown-up Oliver. As he keeps growing, it is revealed that he has also gotten his powers. This causes Mark and Debbie some huge issues as Oliver is excited to use his powers, but they are very much concerned for his safety as well. Mark then agrees to train Oliver so that he can control his powers.

However, Oliver takes it a step further and joins Mark in his crime-fighting missions. After Mark receives his black and blue suit from Art, Oliver also gets a brand new superhero outfit. It all, however, comes to a head when the Mauler Twins start attacking the military base, and Mark goes to help those in need. The twins plan on launching a rocket that will disable everyone's communications.

Oliver then shows up on the spot, and Mark gets angry at him. The twins end up launching the rocket, which takes up all of Mark's attention, and Oliver ends up killing the twins, which leaves Mark horrified. Oliver showcases the same feelings as his father, Omni-Man, and tells Mark that people's lives ultimately don't matter because they aren't special like him.

This causes Mark some great distress, but he and Debbie try to make Oliver understand that killing is wrong, and he agrees never to do it again. However, this teases that Oliver will have quite a dark arc in the upcoming season.

Other things mentioned through the Invincible season 3 premiere

Omni-Man in Invincible season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The premiere for Invincible season 3 also showcases a scene between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien in the Viltrumite prison - however, not much else is shown between them other than their bonding. The episodes also finally see Mark and Eve begin dating after Eve from the future tells Mark to reveal his feelings to her in the present.

Aside from that, fans also get confirmation that Angstrom Levy is alive and not dead.

For further updates on Invincible season 3, stay tuned with us.

