Invincible season 3 episode 4 ending explained: What does Omni-Man reveal about the Viltrumites?

Invincible season 3 episode 4, titled You Were My Hero, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 13, 2025. Being the midpoint of the series, it sets up many things as fans move on into the second half of the season, while also showcasing a difficult adventure for Mark that further plays with the themes of what it means to be a hero and the importance of life.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 4 and some gore content will be mentioned. Reader discretion is advised.

While Mark does get his fair share of importance in Invincible season 3 episode 4, this week's big stars are Allen the Alien and Omni-Man / Nolan Grayson. Previously fans saw them, Allen was trying to set up a prison escape with Nolan. Invincible season 3 episode 4 finally features the duo escaping the Viltrumites and Omni-Man also reveals that the Viltrumites are a dying species.

What happened in Invincible season 3 episode 4?

How do Allen and Omni-Man escape the prison?

Allen the Alien in Invincible season 3 episode 4 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The second half of Invincible season 3 episode 4 completely focuses on Allen the Alien and Omni-Man. As fans know Allen got himself arrested to enlist Omni-Man into the coalition, he has spent the last few months trying to convince the Viltrumite to join him. However, Nolan believes that he does deserve death for not only betraying Viltrum but also Mark and Debbie.

So, when Omni-Man is finally selected to be executed by two Viltrumite executioners, Allen decides to take matters into his own hands and stages a prison break to save his friend. He lets all the prisoners go free and also lets out the dangerous Battle Beast as well. Promising him that he will get to kill Viltrumites, Battle Beast indulges Allen and decides to help him.

As Nolan is getting beaten to a pulp, Battle Beast and Allen clear the way off guards and make it to the execution room. Just as Nolan is about to be executed, Battle Beast jumps into battle and takes on a Viltrumite while Allen focuses on saving his friend. However, he lets his guard down and starts getting beaten to a pulp by the second Viltrumite executioner.

Just as Allen is about to be killed, Nolan decides to break free of his chains and flies into battle. Allen and Nolan take on the executioner together while Battle Beast enjoys his fight in the corner. The fight eventually spills out into space and Allen and Nolan kill the executioner together as Battle Beast drifts away into darkness with his prey.

Nolan reveals a huge secret about the Viltrumites

Omni-Man in the Invincible season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

After battling the Viltrumites, Nolan and Allen take a minute to gather their bearings in Invincible season 3 episode 4. Nolan asks him why he decided to save him, and Allen explains that the coalition will need him and that he is his friend. This does leave Nolan a bit taken aback and Allen asks him that they should leave as soon as possible due to the Viltrumite reinforcements possibly arriving soon.

Nolan lets Allen know at the end of Invincible season 3 episode 4 that no reinforcements will be arriving as only 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites exist right now. It is the big secret of the Viltrum empire and no one knows about this. With this big revelation, it certainly looks like the Viltrum Empire is going through an issue of its own as well.

It also hints at the fact that they can be defeated and while they are still a big threat, they are also very few in numbers.

Why is Mark called into the future

Mark confronts Cecil in Invincible season 3 episode 4 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

After Mark discovers the camera used to spy on him, Invincible season 3 episode 4 begins with him breaking into the Pentagon demanding answers from Cecil. However, Cecil lets him know that it wasn't him spying on him as it isn't his tech and Mark then leaves the area. But, Cecil is still interested in knowing who was spying on Mark and begins investigating it.

Mark then goes to Paris to meet Eve out on a date, but they are interrupted by Fightmaster and Drop Kick - who stole the Declaration of Independence in the first episode. They ask Mark to come with them to their world in the future as it is in dire need of his help. However, Mark says no to them as he wants to spend time with Eve, but is then pushed into a portal that takes him into the future.

Reluctantly agreeing to help Fightmaster and Drop Kick, he asks them what they need help with. That's when they explain that they are being ruled by a King who has lost his mind and ruined their world to ashes and that's what they need Invincible for as he is the only one strong enough to kill him.

Mark then also asks them why they needed the Declaration of Independence, and they explain that they needed it because they believed the ink in it was written by a poison that could kill the King. However, that plan didn't end up working.

The Immortal is revealed to be the King

Mark in the future in Invincible season 3 episode 4 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The three then get themselves arrested and Mark is taken away to see the king. The king is revealed to be none other than The Immortal which leaves Mark shocked. Immortal explains to Mark that the future version of him left him in charge when Invincible left the planet, but due to so many years of staying alive, he just craves death.

That's why he started abusing the planet so that the future Mark could get his attention, kill him, and free him from his misery. He then begs Mark to kill him and engages him in battle to force him to do so, but Mark disagrees and holds back from not killing him. Fightmaster and Drop Kick then show up on the spot and Immortal turns their sights on him.

Just as he is about to kill one of them, Mark intervenes and stops Immortal. Immortal then gains the upper hand on Mark and starts beating him to a pulp, but Mark has enough of him and is forced to behead him. This saddens him as he doesn't want to kill anyone and is sent back to his past.

He then asks Eve if he is a good man and she assures him that he is and that the future him isn't real. The two then enjoy their date as they confess their love to each other in Invincible season 3 episode 4.

Fans can watch Invincible season 3 episode 4 as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

