Invincible season 3 episode 4 preview: Mark finds himself in a dark world in the mysterious teaser

The first look at Invincible season 3 episode 4 was revealed on February 10, 2025, online. While it's a brief preview of what's to come in the upcoming episode, it didn't reveal much aside from a few glimpses of a very dark world that is engulfed in destruction and there are bombs going off everywhere. It also seems to be a hopeless world that is engulfed in a dystopia.

The teaser for Invincible season 3 episode 4 also features Mark Grayson completely stained in blood (as fans of the show may have gotten used to seeing by now). Joining him are also two mysterious characters who seem to be coming out of a portal, and there is a silhouette of a king-like figure whose identity still remains unknown.

However, going into the fourth episode of the latest season, fans can certainly expect the same level of intrigue as Mark once again deals with his identity as a hero. He also agrees to help someone off-screen in the teaser.

Breaking down Invincible season 3 episode 4's trailer

For the teaser for Invincible season 3 episode 4, two silhouettes can be seen in the teaser who are very clearly Fightmaster and Dropkick. The two were seen in the first episode of the season, where they successfully stole the Declaration of Independence and even fought Invincible and Rex Splode during the robbery. However, they also did escape from the scene.

While not much is known about the characters, the fact that they knew when the police were going to arrive did very much imply the fact that they are from the future and know what events are going to happen when. Given that the trailer did feature a dystopian and dark Earth that was on the brink of complete annihilation, it certainly looks like it was their future that the preview presented.

It is also clear that Mark will be helping them in their mission in the upcoming episode, and it will also see him go on his first major mission after he disbanded from Cecil. How the Declaration of Independence plays into this scenario remains to be seen, but it will certainly be connected to the king-like figure that was teased in the preview for the episode.

Aside from that, fans can also expect the episode to play into the themes of the show as Mark is currently grappling to be a hero in an unjust world—and given that he is in a dystopian future, it will definitely test him in his beliefs.

When does Invincible season 3 episode 4 release?

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 4 on February 13, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The episode is titled You Were My Hero and will also be the midpoint of the season, as the first three episodes of the show premiered last week on February 6, 2025.

The episode will premiere on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. If fans already have a subscription to Prime Video, the show will be available at no further cost.

