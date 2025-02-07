Invincible season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Invincible season 3 episode 4 is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video next Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. The show had the first three episodes of its latest season premiere yesterday, February 6, 2025, and brought fans back to the world created by Robert Kirkman.

The show has set up many major players, like Omni-Man, Oliver, Allen the Alien, and more, so fans can expect some explosive action sequences. Behind the power-packed punches, internal tension within the team follows.

Warning: Below are spoilers for the first three episodes of Invincible season 3. The content also contains mature content that may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

Release timing for Invincible season 3 episode 4 for all regions explored

As previously stated, Invincible season 3 episode 4 will premiere in the United States of America next Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. Below are the release timings for all regions.

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 13, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 4?

Invincible season 3 episode 4, will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in the United States of America. However, fans will require a valid subscription to the service to watch the series.

Recap of Invincible season 3 episodes 1 to 3

Episode 1

The season begins with Mark training at the GDA, where he has become much stronger since his battle with Angstrom Levy. The episode sees Duplikate and Immortal get engaged and rejoin the Guardians of the Globe.

Mark also decides to act on his feelings for Eve. While explaining himself, Mark accidentally offends her. However, they get interrupted by a call from Cecil saying that Doc Seismic has kidnapped most of America's superheroes and the GDA needs their help.

While the group eventually contains the fight, Mark is left with questions and confronts Cecil.

Episode 2

Mark vs Cecil in Invincible season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The second episode begins by highlighting Cecil's origins. It then returns to Mark and Cecil during their confrontation. With Mark disagreeing with Cecil's methods of combat, the two engage in a fight in which Cecil gets the upper hand.

Cecil chases Mark to the Guardian headquarters, where another fight breaks out. Having seen what transpired and disagreeing with Cecil's ideology, half of the Guardians, including Rex, Rae, Rudy, Monster Girl, and Bulletproof, leave. The episode ends with Mark and Eve getting together as they finally confess their feelings for each other.

Episode 3

Oliver Grayson in Invincible season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible season 3 episode 3 begins with Mark training Oliver. Tensions between the brothers rise as Mark disapproves of Oliver fighting crime. As the duo get their new suits, they see a prison break covered live on the news.

When the Mauler Twins attack a military base, they launch a rocket meant to turn off all communications on the planet. Mark and Oliver show up on the scene to help the Guardians. While the older brother attempts to turn off the rocket, the younger brother tries to stop the twins. However, Oliver cannot control his powers and kills the twins in a rage, shocking Mark.

Back home, while Debbie and Oliver discuss the fight, Mark spots a camera spying on his family and destroys it. The episode ends by revealing that it was Angstrom Levy spying on them and that he is still alive.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 3, episode 4?

In Invincible season 3, episode 4, viewers can expect to see more of Angstrom Levy and his plans. Additionally, in the mid-credits of the first episode, Omni-Man and Allen the Alien are together in the Viltrumite prison. The Viltrumites are trying to see how much pain Allen can tolerate, only to be surprised. The story hints that Omni-Man and Allen may be teaming up later on to escape from the prison.

For further updates on Invincible season 3, episode 4, stay tuned with us.

